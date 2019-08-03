Umpire Mike Estabrook’s zone strikes Red Sox ire

“I wasn’t talking about mechanics or anything,” Cora said, referencing his conversation with Sale on the mound. “‘Just let me know when [umpire Mike Estabrook ] is coming, and I’m going to let him know how I feel.”

It was the fourth inning, and the New York Yankees had loaded the bases against starter Chris Sale . Cora didn’t like what he felt was a strike to Gio Urshela on an 0-and-2 pitch. Instead, two back-to-back singles scored a run.

When Alex Cora went out to the mound in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he only had one goal in mind.

Estabrook approached the mound shortly after, and that’s when Cora turned over his right shoulder and mouthed something in his direction, resulting in an ejection.

Sale then gave up three more two-out hits, was removed from the eventual 9-2 loss and, too, was ejected after screaming at Estabrook. Cora didn’t mince when asked if this only added to the frustrations.

“For, me, yeah,” Cora said. “It’s a strikeout [to Urshela]. We thought it was a pitch at the top of the zone. It changes the whole complexion of the game.”

Estabrook missed again that inning on what should have been a called third strike to Aaron Judge, at the top half of the zone and in. Instead, it was called a ball, and Judge ended up tallying an RBI double.

The Red Sox rotation has sputtered again, and the team hasn’t figured out Sale’s issues. His ERA is 4.68 , more than a run and a quarter higher than any full-season ERA in his career.

“I’m not going to get thrown out to just get thrown out,” Cora said. “The way the inning was going and the groove that he was in, that’s a big out. For me, it changed the whole complexion of the inning.

Cora was also upset with the missed calls to his hitters. He referenced a called third strike to J.D. Martinez in the first that was off the plate, and a 3-1 pitch to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth. After Cora was ejected, Estabrook rung up Mookie Betts in the fifth on a pitch way off the plate. The even-keeled Betts showed his displeasure with the pitch before he walked back to the dugout.

“There were some pitches that did not go our way. [Estabrook] is human. We can leave it at that,” Betts said.

Cora spent the rest of the game in the clubhouse walking around, he said, watching the games on the monitors.

Price to pitch Sunday

Cora confirmed the plan remains for David Price to start Sunday night’s game.

Price and his wife, Tiffany, thought their second child was coming Tuesday night, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Instead, Tiffany delivered the baby Thursday night.

Their wish, first, was a healthy child. Their second wish was a baby girl to go along with their 2-year-old son, Xavier. The couple got both.

The Red Sox officially placed Price on paternity list Friday. The next question became if Price would make his scheduled start Sunday at Yankee Stadium, though Price said Wednesday he had every intention to do so just as long as the baby came beforehand.

Price has had a tough go at it as of late. In his last four starts (19⅓ innings), he has a 6.52 ERA. He’s allowed 14 earned runs and gone six innings just once, yet still thrown 393 pitches.

He still carries a 3.86 ERA for the year, but the Bronx hasn’t been kind to Price. He has a 4.74 ERA since the opening of the new Yankee Stadium in 2009. His last start in New York on June 2, however, might be a positive Price can take into Sunday. He went 6⅓ innings, allowing just two earned runs in an 8-5 win.

“He’s back doing his throwing program today,” Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie said. “So, it’s not like he’s taking days off. David’s very good when he commands the baseball and changes speeds. [That’s] when he’s at his best. Regardless of where he pitches, when he does that stuff he’s really good.”

Time to get wild

In London back in June, Cora said the goal for the Red Sox was still the division despite being 11 games behind the Yankees. He’s since backed off that, and understands the wild card is their best option.

“You got to be realistic and know where we’re at in the division and where we are in the wild card,” Cora said before Boston’s opener loss dropped them 12½ behind, plus 4½ behind Tampa for the second wild-card spot. “We’ve seen some weird stuff happen division wise. Teams that have come back, but the reality is they’re [Yankees] are playing good baseball.”

Dalbec moving on up

The Red Sox promoted 24-year-old third baseman Bobby Dalbec to Triple A Pawtucket. The former fourth-round pick hit only .234 with 110 strikeouts in 359 at-bats for Double A Portland, but had an .825 OPS thanks to 20 home runs and 68 walks . . . Running is holding Steve Pearce back, Cora said. Pearce was placed on the injured list on June 1 with a lower back strain and suffered a setback during a rehab assignment. Meanwhile, Cora had no update on Steven Wright, who hasn’t pitched since July 13 after he suffered a big toe contusion on a comebacker against the Los Angeles Dodgers . . . The Sox signed 28-year-old first baseman Tommy Joseph to a minor league contract. The right-handed hitter was with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization. He hit .274 with nine homers in 55 games. Joseph hit .247 with 43 home runs for the Phillies from 2016-17 then spent 2018 in the minors with Texas . . . When the Sox extended their losing streak to five games on Friday, it ended a 662-game run without five consecutive losses. It was the longest such streak in franchise history and fifth longest in major league history . . . The Yankees, between games, placed designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion on the injured list with a fractured wrist he suffered when Josh Smith hit him with a pitch in the eighth inning. He’ll be reevaluated again in approximately a week.