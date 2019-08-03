Watch Mike Yastrzemski hit a 472-foot home run against the Rockies

Mike Yastrzemski may have 442 fewer career home runs than his grandfather, but the Giants’ outfielder launched a 472-foot blast Friday night against the Rockies at Coors Field was reminiscent of grandather Carl’s longballs in his prime.

Yastrzemski, 28, hit his 10th home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning off the edge of the third deck in right field before the ball landed in the Rockies bullpen. The two-run shot gave the Giants a 4-2 lead before they lost 5-4. It was Yastrzemski’s only hit in a 1 for 4 night. The home run almost mirrored the one his grandafther hit in 1977 that clanged off the right field roof at Fenway Park.