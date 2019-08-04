Game 114: Red Sox Yankees lineups and notes

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Happ: Betts 7-39, Bogaerts 6-36, Martinez 5-24 Bradley Jr. 4-24, Benintendi 2-19, Devers 5-17, Vazquez 5-17. Holt 4-16, Leon 1-12, Moreland 1-8, Travis 2-6, Chavis 0-1

Yankees vs. Price: Gardner 14-54, Encarnacion 13-52, Hicks 8-36, Gregorius 13-35, Romine 7-18, Sanchez 7-15, Judge 2-11, Urshela 3-10, Torres 3-9, Voit 4-8, Maybin 0-7, Frazier 2-6, LeMahieu 1-5, Higashioka 1-2, Wade 0-1

Stat of the Day: Price is 4-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 12 road starts this season.

Notes: The Red Sox were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position in Saturday’s doubleheader, 0 for 3 in the first game and 2 for 11 in the second ... Rafael Devers is now second in the American League in RBIs (86), one behind Mike Trout ... The Yankees had 43 total bases in two games on Saturday, batting .375 as a team ... Christian Vazquez now has 25 multi-hit games this season ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Royals at Fenway Park on Monday.

