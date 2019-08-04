Make it a sweep: Yankees hammer David Price, push Sox skid to eight

Now, after a 7-4 loss against the Yankees on Sunday night, it’s a question of how far this team will fall and who will lose their job as a result.

The Sox were well positioned in the wild card race and even had a chance of tracking down the Yankees in the American League East. Once they picked up a relief pitcher or two at the trade deadline — as seemed obvious would be the case — it would get even more interesting.

NEW YORK — Only a week ago, after the Red Sox took three of four games from the Yankees at Fenway Park, anything seemed possible the final two months of the season.

Advertisement

David Price added to the misery by giving up seven runs before he came out of the game in the third inning, his lifeless effort sending the Sox to their eighth consecutive loss.

It’s the longest losing streak for the Sox since 2015. At 59-55, the Sox are 14½ games behind the Yankees in the division after a four-game sweep at the hands of their rivals.

In the only race that matters that matters at this point, the Sox are 6½ games behind Tampa Bay for the second wild card.

As they return to Fenway on Monday, the Sox have not lost nine straight since a 10-game losing streak from May 15-25, 2015.

That team, also a defending World Series champion, fell out of contention quickly and the result was a trade deadline fire sale that saw Jon Lester, Andrew Miller and John Lackey among those shipped out of town.

This team has collapsed since the deadline passed on Wednesday without president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski making any additions. The Sox have been outscored 43-21 since.

Sox pitchers have allowed 55 earned runs over 68 innings in the losing streak, with the starting pitchers giving up 44 over only 37⅓ innings.

Advertisement

The Red Sox finished the season 1-8 at Yankee Stadium and were swept in a four-game series in the Bronx for the first time since Aug. 6-9, 2009.

The sellout crowd of 47,267 chanted “sweep, sweep” in the ninth inning as the Sox went down.

With the Yankees holding a 1-0 lead, Price had a runner on first with two outs in the third inning. That’s when he caved in.

Gio Urshela hit a flat changeup out to left center for his 12th home run. It was the first of six consecutive hits by the Yankees, five with exit velocities of 95 miles per hour or better.

Cameron Maybin had an RBI double and Mike Ford a run-scoring single. Mike Tauchman followed with a two-run single.

With Edwin Encarnacion, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit going on the injured list since July 24, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has stitched together his lineup with reserves and minor league call-ups.

The first-place Yankees have won five straight.

Price was finally taken out of the game after he walked Gleyber Torres, and was given a sarcastic standing ovation by Yankees fans as he walked slowly to the dugout.

The seven runs Price allowed over 2⅔ innings inflated his earned run average to 4.36. He is 0-3 with a 10.59 ERA in four starts since reigniting his feud with team broadcaster Dennis Eckersley over an innocuous quote in a Globe Magazine story.

Advertisement

Like Price, lefthander J.A. Happ came off the paternity list to start the game for the Yankees. Unlike Price, he was solid.

The lefthander had a three-hit shutout through four innings before giving up consecutive home runs to left field by Christian Vazquez and Michael Chavis.

The Sox chipped away some more in the sixth inning when J.D. Martinez singled and Sam Travis walked with two outs. After a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position, Andrew Benintendi snapped an 0-for-9 skid by grounding a two-run single into center field.

Righthander Luis Cessa, who had not pitched in four days, replaced Happ and walked Vazquez on five pitches to put the tying run at the plate. Chavis got ahead 2-0, then struck out swinging at low slider.

Cessa worked 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.