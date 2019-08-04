Weak week has disappointing Red Sox season at its nadir

That was when Chris Sale took the mound on Sunday Night Baseball — J-Lo brought A-Rod’s birthday cake — and gave up six runs in 5⅓ innings of a 9-6 loss to the Bronx Bombers.

A week ago Sunday, the Sox were flying high. They’d just beaten the Yankees three straight times by an aggregate 38-13, bashing 33 extra base hits in just 24 innings. Noted hardball sages across the land nodded and agreed that the Sox had finally turned their season around. They were going to be an October force. The slumbering giants were awakened, and nobody would want to face them in the playoffs.

It was the beginning of a losing streak which eliminated the Sox from all conversation regarding first place in the American League East. The Sox fell 13½ games behind New York (15 in the loss column) and threatened to drop out of wild card consideration. Stretching their losing streak to seven games with a pair of losses Saturday in the Bronx, the Sox were a full six games behind the Rays when Tampa won on Sunday afternoon.

What was the lowliight of the woeful week? Take your pick:

■ Boston baseball boss Dave Dombrowski did nothing at the trade deadline, sending a message he’s basically given up on the season. Dombrowski told us that we would not believe how many teams called him seeking bullpen help from Boston’s stable of ace relievers. And you thought Burger King was home of the Whopper.

■ After a sloppy first inning in his Wednesday loss to the Rays, Rick Porcello smashed not one, but two dugout television monitors.

■ Alex Cora told us he was going to have a team meeting Friday in New York. But when the Sox got to Yankee Stadium, Cora — borrowing from the oratory playbooks of Bobby Valentine and Marianne Williamson — said there would be no meeting. He was either kidding, or he changed his mind, or “all of the above.’’ It was bizarre.

■ Saturday at Yankee Stadium, Sale imploded after not getting a couple of calls from plate umpire Mike Estabrook. Sale was pulled after giving up eight runs in 3⅓ innings. Cora and Sale were both ejected. After the game, the manager and the pitcher went to great lengths to explain how one missed call triggered a 9-2 loss.

■ After it, the Red Sox had a team meeting. Without Cora. Players only. Then they went out and lost the nightcap. Seven straight losses, for a team that never lost as many as four in a row last year.

Back on Sunday Night Baseball, the reeling Red Sox turned their desperate eyes to David Price. It felt a little like the time the scoring-starved Bruins called up Lyndon Byers for a little offensive help.

Price was back from paternity leave — his wife gave birth to a baby girl last week — intent on turning his season around.

Two and a half weeks ago, Price was sailing along with a 7-2 record and a 3.16 ERA when he went looking for trouble, reacting to a benign Dennis Eckersley remark that was part of a lengthy Boston Globe Magazine profile on the Hall of Famer. Price mocked Eckersley with a couple of tweets, promised it was “gonna be lit” when folks got to the ballpark, then delivered with a string of insults intended to embarrass Eckersley. It was totally unnecessary and it backfired the way it always does. Cora seemed miffed, remarking “why now?,’’ and Price immediately went into the tank, giving up six runs in four innings of an 11-2 loss to the moribund Orioles.

In three starts after his latest Eck dustup, Price was 0-2 with a 8.16 ERA. The Sox lost all three games. The first-place, injury-riddled Yankees started lefty J. A. Happ against Price on Sunday night, inspiring headline writers of America to prepare, “Happ vs. Hapless.’’

The game was preceded by perhaps the dumbest rain delay in sports history. Anticipating a storm that never came, the Yanks covered the field with a tarp and started more than an hour late after a short shower that lasted just a few minutes.

The Sox came into the night knowng that the Indians, Rays, and A’s all won Sunday.

Three innings in, New York led, 7-0. After an Aaron Judge moonball over the right field wall in the first, Price gave up six straight two-out hits in the third, including a Gio Urshela two-run home run and three doubles.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.