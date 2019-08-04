Nathan Eovaldi is evolving in his new role as a reliever

“It’s getting there,” Eovaldi said Sunday before the Red Sox played the Yankees. “I’m feeling good. My pitches are better. I have a feel for my curveball and splitter now.

Only in recent days has it felt comfortable for the 29-year-old righthander.

NEW YORK — Outside of the last two weeks, Nate Eovaldi has never worked as a reliever beyond a game here and there. So it was something he had to get used to when the Red Sox activated him from the disabled list on July 20 and assigned him to the bullpen.

“The biggest thing coming out of the bullpen is having an understanding when you’ll come in so you can prepare.”

His comfort shows in the results. Eovaldi struck out four of the eight batters he faced in two appearances prior to Sunday and didn’t allow a run. His fastball hit 99.4 miles-per-hour against the Yankees on Friday night.

Eovaldi made four starts in April before undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his elbow. He then developed biceps tendinitis, lengthening his time on the injured list.

Eovaldi’s first three appearances were fastball-heavy and Eovaldi allowed five runs on nine hits over 2⅔ innings.

“His mix of pitches has been a lot better,” manager Alex Cora said. “The breaking ball, the split and obviously the fastball is a plus one. That’s the difference. I wasn’t worried about him. It was a matter of seeing how he does in a close game and you see the results.”

Eovaldi said he’s striving for consistency while building up his endurance so he can throw on back-to-back days or for two innings.

“My arm feels great. I feel I’m ready to do whatever I needed,” he said. “The elbow is not an issue. Everything feels normal. I just need to watch my pitch count and be efficient.”

The long-term plan is for Eovaldi to return to the rotation next season.

Brewer demoted

The Red Sox optioned infielder Marco Hernandez and righthanders Colten Brewer and Josh Smith to Triple A Pawtucket.

David Price, who started Sunday night, was reinstated from the paternity leave list. The Sox also recalled righthander Ryan Weber from Pawtucket.

A third move was needed to retain lefthander Brian Johnson, who came off the injured list on Saturday and was the 26th man for the doubleheader.

The Sox appear to finally be souring on Brewer, who has a 1.75 WHIP. Opposing hitters have a .384 on-base percentage against him.

“He needs to work on a few things,” Cora said. “The swing-and-miss potential is there but there’s some deep counts and not controlling the strike zone. We feel he can do a better job.”

The Sox obtained Brewer from the Padres in November convinced he was an undervalued asset because of the high spin rate on his curveball and cutter. But that hasn’t led to success on the mound.

Hernandez was 1 for 4 with a double and walk in Saturday’s doubleheader. He is hitting .333 with an .862 OPS in 29 games this season.

No change of heart

It’s not unusual for a manager to complain about an umpire’s strike zone one day and admit he was wrong a day later after reviewing the game on video.

That was most definitely not the case for Cora’s opinion of how Mike Estabrook called Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“I still don’t agree with some of them,” Cora said. “It is what it is. We got some calls; they got some calls. Whatever. I didn’t agree with it. We didn’t agree with it.”

Cora and Chris Sale were elected in the fourth inning after Estabrook missed what should have been a called third strike on Gio Urshela.

Urshela singled to spark a seven-run inning in a game the Sox lost, 9-2.

Mr. Reliable

Xander Bogaerts has made 801 starts at shortstop, sixth most in Red Sox history. He passed Heinie Wagner (1906-18) on Saturday. Bogaerts needs 94 more to pass Hall of Famer Joe Cronin for fifth place . . . The Yankees have won seven consecutive series at home against the Red Sox. The last series the Sox won in the Bronx was Aug. 11-13, 2017, when they took two of three . . . Bobby Dalbec is 3-8 in two games for Triple A Pawtucket since his promotion from Double A Portland. Cora said the Sox wanted to see how Dalbec fared against older pitchers with more of a game plan. “It’s another challenge in his process,” the manager said. “It’ll be good for him to go to Triple A and see a different type of pitching.” Dalbec, 24, has been primarily a third baseman in the minors but started 10 games at first this season. With 22-year-old Rafael Devers locked in at third base for the Sox, Dalbec figures to see more time at first base.

A rare honor

Portland lefthander Daniel McGrath was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for July. The last Sea Dogs pitcher to win that award was Justin Masterson in July of 2007. McGrath was 2-0 with a 0.24 earned run average in six starts. The 25-year-old Australian did not allow an earned run in five of those starts. McGrath, who was signed in 2012, is 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 22 games, 10 of them starts, this season . . . The Yankees placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the injured list with a flexor straight in his right elbow. He was injured making a throw in the second game on Saturday. Hicks, who initially feared he had torn a ligament, will be shut down from throwing for 7-10 days then evaluated again . . . Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, who missed the first three games of the series with a strained finger on his left hand, was back in the lineup.

