Alex Cora may have to accept the reality this season wasn’t in the cards

Could Cora have rescued Price earlier? Sure. Six straight two-out hits that were bookended by two walks had put the Sox in a seven-run hole, well on their way to a shocking four-game sweep in the Bronx, a 7-4 final that is their eighth (and counting) loss in a row. Should Cora have rescued Price earlier? Maybe. Price’s history against the nemesis Yankees all but guaranteed that any sign of trouble would snowball into another disaster.

The combination of an inexplicable nearly rain-less rain delay that had pushed first pitch back by more than an hour and an interminable inning in which the Yankees had already batted around against David Price took care of that, so by the time the manager finally pulled Price from the carnage, it felt more merciful than cruel.

NEW YORK — It was only the third inning Sunday night when Alex Cora emerged from the dugout to remove yet another ineffective Red Sox starting pitcher from the game. It only felt much later.

But Cora did neither, leaving Price to the wolves until that second walk, when he gave way to Darwinzon Hernandez, who quickly recorded the final out.

Go ahead and give Price a prime seat at the table of bad Boston pitching, joining Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brian Johnson who were similarly ineffective here against the Yanks. Rick Porcello and Andrew Cashner were only lucky to be the ones who missed them this time around.

But it’s time to save a seat for Cora, too. The manager just can’t seem to find the answer to kick his team into gear.

I thought he’d found it last week at home, when three straight wins against the Yankees followed a series win in Tampa Bay. But it didn’t stick.

After a Sunday night loss and a home sweep to those same Rays, after the buildup to the trading deadline landed with a no-deal thud, Cora was going to hold a team meeting here in New York and see where his team was at. He didn’t, alternately saying his intentions were overblown by the media, or that he’d simply changed his mind, or that he checks with his team on a daily basis anyway. Either way, nothing changed.

The Sox lost Friday. They lost the opener of a doubleheader Saturday. Then his players held a meeting without him. Again, nothing changed. They lost the second half of the doubleheader Saturday night. They barely showed up on Sunday either, unable to beat a Yankee lineup whose bottom half was like a Quadruple-A roster.

Through it all, Cora’s answers haven’t changed much either, consistently rooted in a belief this team has all the right pieces, and just isn’t executing.

How could he say otherwise?

Remember back in January, when he was still riding high on the wonderful World Series win, when he took to a microphone at the Boston baseball writer’s dinner and promised even more?

“Somebody might write this, I don’t care,’’ Cora said that night. “If you guys thought last year was special, wait till this year.’’

We’re still waiting.

Still waiting for Cora to have the golden touch he had a year ago, when his team sprinted out of the gate and never lost steam under his watchful hand. He was rightfully lauded on many fronts, foremost among them his ability to communicate (in two languages) with players, his deft touch at letting his clubhouse police itself, and his management of a lineup that was as relentless as any the sport had seen in years.

As a leader, that carried through in spring training, when Cora guided his team through the unexpected death of Blake Swihart’s brother and even helped them handle another untimely passing of someone outside their clubhouse but a big part of their landscape nonetheless, when longtime Globe baseball columnist Nick Cafardo collapsed at Fenway South.

But the baseball side never did come together, and the seeds were planted in the spring. Starting pitchers who were so adeptly managed through the playoffs, when Cora was brilliant in using off-day starters in relief to cover shortcomings in his bullpen, were held back in spring, their workload barely resembled anything they’d have to do this season. And the more those starters struggled, the more that same unreliable bullpen (this time without Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel) was overused and exposed.

And when general manager Dave Dombrowski did nothing to shore up the bullpen at last Tuesday’s trading deadline, the tenuous grip on the season went into free fall.

Cora has to be the one to grab the reins back.

It was actually a different scuffling pitcher Cora was talking about early Sunday than the one who would later get pummeled on the mound, when he said this of Porcello: “There’s two ways of taking it, stop working and accept that we’re not good this year, or keep working, and that’s what he’s doing.”

I asked if that message would apply to everyone in a Red Sox uniform. Cora relayed a short story.

“So my daughter gave me these cards in 2017 before I went into my coaching career, like a package of 50, it was one card for each situation,” he said. “So for some reason my suitcase on this trip was from that team and I looked at one and it was for ‘After a tough loss.’ I read it and it was about quitting. And I was like, ‘This is interesting.’

“She wrote them, like 50 of them [for me]. ‘After a big win,’ ‘After a big loss,’ ‘After you miss me.’ All this stuff, because it was the first time I was going to be away for a while, like oh, ‘He’s going back to baseball.’ So it was pretty cool when I saw that one today, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

“Maybe a reason for it to show up now?” I asked.

“Hopefully,” was his answer.

We’re still waiting.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.