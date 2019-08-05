Game 115: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Moreland 1-5, Bradley Jr. 2-5, Bogaerts 1-3, Betts 0-3, Martinez 0-2, Holt 0-2, Vazquez 1-3, Benintendi 0-1.

Royals vs. Porcello: Gordon 12-49, Bonifacio 2-6, Merrifueld 4-7, Cuthbert 3-3, Dozier 0-3, Hamilton 2-3, Mondesi 1-3.

This is the opener of a three-game series. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series:

Tuesday: RHP Andrew Cashner (10-6, 4.44 ERA) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (6-10, 5.03 ERA)

Wednesday: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.19 ERA) vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.58 ERA).

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have lost a season-high eight games in a row..

Notes: Rick Porcello has given up six runs in four of his last six starts. ... He is 9-8 with a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts. ... Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 84 RBIs and is batting .321. Andrew Benintendi is 20-for-43 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games. ... Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

