Is it over for the Red Sox? Here’s what history says

After all, the Red Sox are much closer to teams deemed noncontenders — the Rangers (the Sox are a half-game ahead of Texas) and Angels (the Sox are 2½ games in front of the 56-57 Halos) — than the Rays and A’s. This eight-game plummet is precisely the sort of downturn that the Red Sox couldn’t afford once their season got off to its dismal start.

The Red Sox are plumbing unfathomable depths, their eight-game losing streak and 6½-game deficit in the wild card (six behind Oakland) suggesting a team that isn’t far from being able to start making October vacation plans. Indeed, it’s worth asking whether such a point has already arrived.

Do playoff teams endure stretches like this? Usually, no, but it does happen. In fact, since 2010, there have been seven playoff teams that had losing streaks of at least eight games. Most recently, the 2017 Dodgers overcame an 11-game losing streak to reach the playoffs — albeit at a time when they had all but clinched the NL West and still could cruise to a triple-digit victory total. That same year, the Rockies overcame an eight-game losing streak to win the NL wild card with an 87-75 record.

Those 2017 Rockies were aided by the lack of elite teams in the National League. It’s doubtful that both the Rays and A’s — each on pace for 93 wins — will permit the Sox to reach the postseason with 87 wins.

That reality underscores the significant gap that the Red Sox face. A 6½-game deficit with 48 contests left means that it’s startlingly late. If, for instance, Tampa Bay and Oakland merely maintain their current paces, the Red Sox would have to go 34-14 (.708) to reach 93 wins.

Again, that’s difficult but not entirely unprecedented. Indeed, the Red Sox and Rays have a measure of first-hand familiarity with the fact that such a sizable gap in August can be closed.

On Aug. 7, 2011, the Rays lost to the A’s, 5-4, to drop to 59-54. They were 10 games behind the Yankees in the wild card and 11 behind the Red Sox in the AL East. As late as Aug. 27, the Red Sox still led the division and had a nine-game advantage on the Rays. But Tampa Bay, with an elite pitching staff, caught a wave, while the Red Sox dropped like a stone in September, resulting in one of the most shocking collapses in baseball history on the final day of the season.

That same year, the Cardinals were 67-63 after 130 games, 10½ games out of the NL wild card after the games of Aug. 24. But the fates of St. Louis and Atlanta that year nearly mirrored those of the Sox and Rays, with the hard-charging Cardinals sneaking past the Braves on the final day of the season — then continuing their push through October, eventually emerging as champions.

There are other examples of late-season surges and swoons. The 1995 Mariners erased a 13-game deficit to the Angels in early August to win the AL West. The 2006 Twins were 10½ games out of first after 111 games but came back to win the AL Central over the Tigers. And the 2012 A’s were 6½ games back in the AL West after 114 games and six back as late as 126 games into the season before racing past the Rangers for the division title.

So precedent suggests that it’s not impossible for the Red Sox to overcome their awful recent play. But to do so, they have to perform in a fashion completely unlike the way they’ve been performing not only during their recent freefall but for much of the year.

After all, the 2⅔ -inning wipeout of David Price by the Yankees Sunday night represented the continuation of a pattern, not a departure. The team’s 16 starts of three innings or fewer are the most in the big leagues by a club that doesn’t use an opener. On a team built around the notion that its starting staff can provide six-plus solid innings every night, Eduardo Rodriguez leads the team by averaging just a tick below that standard, Chris Sale is closer to 5⅔ innings per outing, Rick Porcello is at roughly 5½, and Price is at almost exactly five.

That’s a lot of extra innings for the bullpen to pick up — and a lot of starts that have represented complete derailments, pulling the team back toward .500 and the fringes of contention.

According to Fangraphs, the Red Sox still have a 15.9 percent chance of making the playoffs — just under a one-in-six shot. But given their season-long inability to get out of their own way, those probabilities feel unrepresentative of a team that in just eight days went from an inside track on a postseason berth to one that is clinging to the last vestiges of hope.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.