Rays lose third starting pitcher, Yonny Chirinos, to injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays took another hit Monday with Yonny Chirinos becoming their third starting pitcher on the injured list. The righthander was placed on the 10-day IL with right middle finger inflammation and is expected to miss at least a month. Chirinos will be shut down for two weeks. Defending AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (6-7, 4.28 ERA) has been out since July 22 with bone chips in his left elbow that required surgery, while Tyler Glasnow started the season 6-1 before being sidelined May 10 due to a right forearm strain. The Rays have not ruled out all three returning in September. Chirinos won his ninth game in a victory Sunday over Miami but was forced out after five innings after first experiencing pain in the finger while throwing a slider during the fourth.

Cubs’ Contreras, Kimbrel sidelined

The NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs said All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will miss the next four weeks with a right hamstring strain and placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. Kimbrel says his knee started bothering him while he was closing out Saturday’s win over the Brewers. Contreras also got hurt Saturday, and an MRI showed a Grade 2 strain . . . The Braves recalled righthander Mike Foltynewicz from Triple A to start Tuesday in Minnesota after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by the Reds . . . Mets second baseman Robinson Cano is back on the injured list, this time with a strained left hamstring . . . The commissioner’s office said the World Series is slated to start Oct. 22 with Game 7 on Oct. 30. The NL wild-card game is scheduled for Oct. 1. The AL wild-card game is the next day. The NL Division Series begins Oct. 3 and the AL on Oct. 4. The NL Championship Series opens Oct. 11, followed by the AL the next day.