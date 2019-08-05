Rick Porcello finds his form, stops eight-game Red Sox skid

After their seismic eight-game losing streak to the Rays and Yankees, the one-day-at-a-time Red Sox began anew Monday. They snapped the skid with a 7-5 win over the struggling Royals at Fenway Park.

If they are to make the playoffs after last week’s flop, which came after the stumbles of the first few months, they will have to chip away the next seven weeks.

They can’t get it back with one swing, or one game, or one series.

Hey, it counts. Better now than never.

Rick Porcello, with a 9.35 ERA in his previous seven starts, did what only one Boston starter had done in the previous nine days: He completed six innings. The righthander pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out five.

He had a shutout going with two outs in the sixth, when Kansas City third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert hammered a fastball off the base of a left-field light tower.

Only one Red Sox starter — Eduardo Rodriguez, 6⅔ innings against the Yankees last Friday — had gone into the seventh inning since Andrew Cashner did against the Yankees on July 26.

Boston (60-55), which broke its longest losing streak since 2015, pulled within 5½ of the Rays for the second wild card when Tampa lost at home to Toronto. The Sox remained 14½ games behind the Yankees, who won in Baltimore.

Sam Travis (two-run) and Rafael Devers (solo) homered, and Xander Bogaerts knocked in another run. Entering the game, those batters combined had zero hits in 27 at-bats, with Bogaerts the coldest (0-for-15).

It appeared Bogaerts was pressing after he broke his skid, with a two-out single in the first.

On Andrew Benintendi’s wall-ball double, Bogaerts blazed through a stop sign from third-base coach Carlos Febles, who had to scoot out of the way as Bogaerts charged home. The relay from Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez nailed him by a few steps.

Royals lefthander Mike Montgomery, acquired last month from the Cubs, looked primed to deal more pain. He had just five strikeouts in three starts with his new club (11⅓ innings), and matched that total in nine batters, getting catcher Sandy Leon to strand two in the second with a weak cut.

But Montgomery, who struck out seven in five innings, walked Mookie Betts walked to lead off the third. Rafael Devers singled him to third, and Bogaerts knocked in a run with a sharply hit grounder that ate up Lopez at short.

Betts was taken out of the game after the seventh inning because of a left shin contusion. The club said he is day-to-day.

With two out in the third, Travis made it 3-0 by lifting a 92 mph sinker to deep center for his third homer of the year. The Red Sox have homered in 12 straight games, their longest streak this season.

It was a bit of relief for Travis, who could have ended the top half of the third, but muffed a pop-up by the Red Sox dugout. Given new life, Hunter Dozier walked, but Porcello escaped the first-and-second jam with an athletic play on Jorge Soler’s roller toward the mound, firing to a stretching Travis at first.

In the fifth, Devers hit his 23rd homer on a 1-0 pitch, sending a hanging curveball into the Monster seats for a 4-0 lead.

Reliever Nathan Eovaldi gave up a solo homer with one out in the seventh, catcher Meibrys Viloria getting enough of a 97 mph fastball for his first big-league dinger.

Leon, in the lineup after J.D. Martinez’s back trouble forced Christian Vazquez into his spot at DH, singled and scored on Scott Barlow’s wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Benintendi’s two-run double gave Boston a 7-2 lead, its first five-run lead since the heady days of the previous Yankees series.

Bubba Starling turned on a Matt Barnes heater for a three-run, 332-foot homer off the top of the Monster in the eighth. but Brandon Workman closed the door in the ninth despite allowing a one-out double.

The Royals are not the Yankees or the Rays, though. The Red Sox are a third-place club with a lot of work to do. The chipping and hacking continues Tuesday.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.