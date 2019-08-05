Bad back forces J.D. Martinez out of Monday’s lineup

The club scratched Martinez, on the longest hitting streak among Boston regulars (four games), from Monday’s lineup against the Kansas City Royals because of a back ailment. Martinez has dealt with minor back discomfort this season.

If only his back would allow it.

As the Red Sox tried to get off the mat Monday, J.D. Martinez was a strong candidate to do some heavy lifting.

It was “acting up,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “A little bit tight.”

Cora said the flare-up occurred, and was treated, Monday morning. Martinez was not hampered during the New York series. He was not expected to be available until Tuesday, at the earliest.

“It is what it is,” Cora said. “We’re not going to push him out there. We’ve got to make sure he’s healthy.”

Though the Sox had lost eight in a row, he hit .417 (5 for 12), with a homer, two RBI and five walks over his last four games. He had homered in four of his last 10 games, and three of his last six at Fenway.

Christian Vazquez was penciled in as the designated hitter. Sandy Leon caught and hit ninth, with left fielder Andrew Benintendi moving into Martinez’ cleanup spot.

Moreland’s mechanics off

Entering Monday, Mitch Moreland was 4 for 21 in seven games since coming off the injured list, with one extra-base hit. Moreland, originally placed on the IL with a quad strain July 8, has been trying to find his timing.

“It’s been OK,” he said. “It’s something we talked about having to manage for a little bit anyways, and we’ve had a pretty good string of lefthanders. Haven’t had a whole lot of starts and getting in there. But that’s the way the game goes. You keep trying to prepare, and be ready when your number’s called.”

Moreland, who said he didn’t swing for a month while on the IL, hasn’t been able to drive the ball opposite-field since his return.

“Mechanically, he’s a little bit off,” said Cora, who studied Moreland’s batting-cage session before Sunday’s game. “It’s all about balance with him. It seems like he’s pulling off.”

Moreland said he would like to fix his swing now. As for the deficit in the standings, he said, the club isn’t trying to erase it in one day.

“I think we’re a good enough group,” he said. “We’ve got enough guys who have some experience now to know, we’ve got two months left, and it’s going to take every bit of it.

“If anybody can do it, I think this group has it. If I was going to do it, this is the group I want to do it with . . . Nobody’s letting up. Everybody’s trying to find the answer to get it going and right the ship.

“We’ve still got a long ways to go. Two months, there’s a lot of stuff that can happen. In my time playing the game, I’ve been on both sides of it, where we’ve been ahead and lost the lead, and been behind and gained it.”

Cora: ‘We’ll be fine’

As expected, Cora wasn’t throwing in the towel after a pair of sweeps at the hands of Yankees and Rays.

“It doesn’t look great as far as math and percentages, but I do believe that we have talent,” he said. “It’s just about putting a string of good pitching together. We did it for seven days, eight days, whatever it was, and you saw what happened.”

Entering Monday, Fangraphs put the Red Sox’ playoff chances at 15.9 percent, down from 44.8 percent entering the season. FiveThirtyEight had them at nine percent. Baseball-Reference was even lower, at 3.7 percent.

“We’re five days from turning this around, you know?” Cora said. “The guys pitch well five days in a row, I think the narrative changes.

“We can’t talk about it the whole time, like, ‘We’ll be fine, we’ll be fine.’ We’re not fine, and we know it.”

Cashner’s struggle continues

Righthander Andrew Cashner, who takes the mound Tuesday, has struggled since his arrival in Boston (6.94 ERA in four starts). He hasn’t pitched into the seventh inning, and walked a season-high five in last Thursday’s loss to the Rays.

When asked if Cashner’s spot in rotation was secure, Cora smiled and said, “Oh yeah.” In the manager’s view, the former Oriole’s location, particularly that of his changeup, needs to improve.

“His command was outstanding for a long period of time,” Cora said. “The last one, he was off.”

