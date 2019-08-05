Rick Porcello’s roll through Royals was sorely needed

The solo shot in the top of the sixth inning was the only run Porcello gave up. Nothing more than a blemish in an otherwise crisp start.

Sure, it wasn’t something Porcello wanted to give up, but he could afford it as well as he was pitching.

There was no need to panic when Cheslor Cuthbert turned Rick Porcello’s slider into a home run.

On Monday, Porcello put together his best performance since shutting out Minnesota for seven innings on June 17. He gave up four hits, the one earned run, walked two, and struck out five over six innings as the Red Sox snapped an eight-game losing streak, defeating the Kansas City Royals, 7-5, in the series opener at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

“Today, you saw the rhythm and the conviction behind the pitches,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He was able to repeat his windup and he did what he did. A good mix of pitches. The curveball, the changeup, the fastball played today. He gave us six innings, and that was what we were looking for.”

Porcello mixed his 99 pitches well, 31 of which were four-seam fastballs and 24 two-seamers.

His first of five strikeouts, however, came on his slider. It was the same pitch he threw to Cuthbert, about 84 miles per hour, when Cuthbert homered. But in this at-bat, Porcello got Cuthbert to bite as he struck out swinging.

“On an eight-game skid, we needed to stop the bleeding and turn it around,” Porcello said. “Nice to be able to go out there, have a positive start, and contribute to a win.”

Cuthbert remained at the center of just about every crucial moment in Porcello’s start Monday. There was the first strikeout of the game and the home run in the sixth, but Porcello pointed to another Cuthbert moment as the turning point.

Advertisement

The Red Sox took a 3-0 lead in the third, thanks in part to a two-run homer from Sam Travis. Porcello took the mound in the next inning, knowing how crucial the first out would be to build on the offensive momentum.

But he fell behind Cuthbert, 3-1. Then, Porcello executed a fastball down and away that turned into a fly out to Jackie Bradley Jr.

“That was, in my mind, probably the biggest at-bat of the game,” Porcello said. “He gets on base, and you allow them to start to do some things. More just kind of the momentum. We get up three runs and you want to put a zero up there, and have a shutdown inning.”

There were plenty of zeros put up while Porcello stood on the mound — something that he, the rotation and the Red Sox badly needed. Never mind that the outing came against the Royals, third from the bottom of the American League.

Porcello came into the game having allowed at least three earned runs in each of his seven starts since the Twins shutout. In four of those seven outings, he gave up six earned runs.

The starting rotation has not been much better as a whole. In the eight games coming into Monday, it had given up 61 hits and 44 earned runs over 37 innings.

Even if it’s against the Royals, the Red Sox are more than happy to have a four-hit, one-earned-run outing from their starting pitcher. The effort from Porcello prevented the Sox from stringing together nine consecutive losses, something they have not done since 2010.

Advertisement

“It’s a huge boost,” third baseman Rafael Devers said through a translator. “The first game of the homestand, it’s always good to have that first win. We know we have a bunch of pitchers that are capable of doing it, so it was good that Rick got us off on the right foot.”

The Sox are well aware that they are not out of the rut yet, though. It’s one game, and they still sit outside of a wild card spot.

But they will take a win over a loss any day. Especially when victories have been so difficult to find.

“We have to do better,” Cora said. “That’s the bottom line. For us to do this, it starts with pitching.

“ Today was the first step.”