Game 116: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Andrew Cashner is looking to keep the Red Sox on track tonight against the Royals.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Junis: Martinez 2-10, Benintendi 4-6, Devers 3-6, Bradley Jr. 2-5, Bogaerts 0-5.

Royals vs. Cashner: Perez 2-12, Gordon 2-11, Soler 2-6, Mondesi 1-6, Hamilton 1-5.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox hitter with 23 or more homers in a single season at the age of 22 or younger since Tony Conigliaro (28) and George Scott (27) both did so in 1966.

Notes: Michael Chavis leads AL rookies with 29 multi-hit games. ... Per Elias, the Red Sox have homered in each of their last 18 games at Fenway Park, their longest streak in the venue’s history. ... The Red Sox are 31-11 (.738) when they receive a quality start this season, including 14-1 in their last 15. ... Whit Merrifield ranks second in MLB with 143 hits, trailing only Devers (146).

Song of the Day: “Royal Oil” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

