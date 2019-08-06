scorecardresearch

Red Sox nicknames revealed for Players’ Weekend

By Trenton Levakis Globe Correspondent,August 6, 2019, 54 minutes ago
Xander Bogaerts’s nickname is X-Man, and Rafael Devers goes by Carita.
This weekend is Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend, in which players will wear customized jerseys with their nicknames on the back (as opposed to their last names). Here are the Red Sox nicknames:

2 Xander Bogaerts: X-Man

3 Sandy Leon: Noah

7 Christian Vazquez: Colo

10 David Price: X

11 Rafael Devers: Carita

12 Brock Holt: BH

16 Andrew Benintendi: Benny

17 Nathan Eovaldi: Nitro

18 Mitch Moreland: 2-Bags

19 Jackie Bradley Jr.: - JBJ

20 Alex Cora: Skipper

22 Rick Porcello: Porcello

23 Michael Chavis: Chief

28 J.D. Martinez: Flaco

32 Matt Barnes: Barnesy

37 Heath Hembree: Heater

41 Chris Sale: The Conductor

44 Brandon Workman: Work

48 Andrew Cashner: Cash

50 Mookie Betts: Mookie

57 Eduardo Rodriguez: El Gualo

59 Sam Travis: Dr. Chill

61 Brian Johnson: BJ

63 Darwinzon Hernandez: Hernandez

64 Marcus Walden: Waldo

67 Josh Smith: Web

72 Josh Taylor: Taylor