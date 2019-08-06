Red Sox nicknames revealed for Players’ Weekend
This weekend is Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend, in which players will wear customized jerseys with their nicknames on the back (as opposed to their last names). Here are the Red Sox nicknames:
Shoutout to Rick for this one. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/4wqjdg5gQd— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2019
2 Xander Bogaerts: X-Man
3 Sandy Leon: Noah
7 Christian Vazquez: Colo
10 David Price: X
11 Rafael Devers: Carita
12 Brock Holt: BH
16 Andrew Benintendi: Benny
17 Nathan Eovaldi: Nitro
18 Mitch Moreland: 2-Bags
19 Jackie Bradley Jr.: - JBJ
20 Alex Cora: Skipper
22 Rick Porcello: Porcello
23 Michael Chavis: Chief
28 J.D. Martinez: Flaco
32 Matt Barnes: Barnesy
37 Heath Hembree: Heater
41 Chris Sale: The Conductor
44 Brandon Workman: Work
48 Andrew Cashner: Cash
50 Mookie Betts: Mookie
57 Eduardo Rodriguez: El Gualo
59 Sam Travis: Dr. Chill
61 Brian Johnson: BJ
63 Darwinzon Hernandez: Hernandez
64 Marcus Walden: Waldo
67 Josh Smith: Web
72 Josh Taylor: Taylor