Red Sox hammered by Royals

Cashner, who went 4-15 with a 5.29 ERA last year, opened this season 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts with the Orioles. If he wasn’t that guy, the Red Sox were betting that he wouldn’t slip back to 2018 level.

When the Red Sox traded for Andrew Cashner, they were hoping the burly righthander would replicate the success he had in Baltimore over the first 3½ months of the season.

Andrew Cashner tried to regroup after Jorge Soler’s homer gave the Royals a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Soler hit another two-run shot in the sixth.

He is slipping and sliding, and the Sox need him to stop.

Dave Dombrowski’s lone July acquisition gave up a season-high three homers over 5⅓ innings in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Royals, each one of them hammered out of the yard. Cashner coughed up seven hits, six earned runs, two walks, and a wild pitch. He struck out four, touching 96.4 miles per hour with his fastball, but the Royals were locked in.

Advertisement

The Red Sox (60-56), losers of nine of their last 10, watched Jorge Soler (twice) and Ryan O’Hearn leave the yard. Offensively, the home team couldn’t get out of its own way.

Pitching didn’t deserve all the blame Tuesday. Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single in the third and Christian Vazquez’s RBI double in the eighth were the Sox’ only breakthroughs offensively.

After going 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position, they are 8 for 48 in their last seven games (.167).

They didn’t produce enough, but another common theme — a Red Sox starter floundering — continued on an otherwise gorgeous night for baseball.

Including Cashner’s latest dud, Boston starters have allowed six or more runs six times in their last 10 games. Their ERA in that span is 9.50.

The new guy looked stout at the outset, facing the minimum through three innings. He lost it in the fourth. Cashner (1-4, 7.53 ERA as a Red Sox starter) had retired six in a row when he issued a two-out walk in the fourth. The next batter, Soler, took the first pitch and put it over everything in left. It left the bat at 110.8 m.p.h., the fifth-hardest hit ball off Cashner this year.

Advertisement

In the fifth, O’Hearn pulled a missile to right. The readout: 111.1 m.p.h. That was fourth-hardest ball in play off Cashner, who has allowed multiple homers three times in five starts for the Red Sox. He did so once in 17 starts with the Orioles.

The Royals (41-74), who entered the night 31 games back in the AL Central, made it 6-1 in the sixth, on a Hunter Dozier RBI single, and Soler’s second homer of the night, a rainbow blast off a left-field banner, some 20 feet over the heads of last-row Green Monster spectators. A worm-burner single by the next batter, Cheslor Cuthbert, had Red Sox manager Alex Cora hopping out of the dugout.

It was a solid night for the Red Sox’ defense, and those who like instant replay. Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield mashed a fastball off the Monster and appeared to scoot into second with a double, just ahead of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s throw. But he lost his balance as Michael Chavis was applying the tag, and his foot came a hair off the bag. After a Red Sox challenge and review of 1 minute, 53 seconds, the safe call was overturned.

Second baseman Chavis got the second out of the eighth by sprinting to center and making a diving catch with a barrel-roll finish.

Advertisement

Offensively, it wasn’t there for Boston.

Christian Vazquez and Mitch Moreland had hard-hit, one-out singles in the second. After advancing to third on a fly out, Vazquez — no threat to run — was dancing halfway to home as Jakob Junis tried to escape the jam. Bradley flew to the gap, center fielder Bubba Starling and right fielder Dozier colliding as Starling caught the third out.

J.D. Martinez, returning to the lineup after a day off to rest his sore back, was oddly trying to steal when Benintendi struck out to end the first. He walked off the field in some discomfort, reaching toward his hip/lower back. He appeared fine during his next at-bat, when he laced a wall-ball double.

In the third, Rafael Devers drilled a double down the left-field line and scored when Benintendi dropped a single into right. Benintendi advanced on Brock Holt’s single but was stranded on third.

After Martinez led off the eighth with a ground-rule double to right off Richard Lovelady, Vazquez drove him in with a gap double to left-center.

To set up their last chance at a rally, reliever Darwinzon Hernandez struck out the side in the ninth. He has a 0.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts in nine innings since his call-up last month.

To end their hopes, the Sox went 1-2-3.

HARDEST-HIT BALLS OFF CASHNER IN 2019

Per Baseball Savant

120.6 m.p.h. — Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, single, March 28

Advertisement

113.1 m.p.h.— Aaron Judge, Yankees, ground out, July 26

112.6 m.p.h.— Luke Voit, Yankees, home run, March 28

111.1 m.p.h.— Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles, home run, Aug. 6

110.8 m.p.h. — Jorge Soler, Orioles, home run, Aug. 6

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports