Red Sox injury updates on Heath Hembree and Steven Wright

Hembree, who was placed on the injured list Friday with lateral inflammation in his right elbow, Cora said, is expected to return this season. His issue seems to be on the outside of the elbow. “It’s not his ligament,” said Cora, who needed not remind anyone he is not a medical doctor. “It’s not the reddest of the red flags.”

Heath Hembree was to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his pitching elbow Tuesday, manager Alex Cora announced at the end of his pregame chat with reporters. Additionally, injured knuckleballer Steven Wright was on his way to Florida to see Dr. James Andrews , signaling that he may not be back any time soon.

Two Red Sox relievers are on the shelf with arm trouble, and the trade deadline inaction surrounding the bullpen continues to seem regrettable in retrospect.

Hembree spent three weeks on the IL, beginning June 14, with a right elbow extensor strain. He pitched 12 times before returning to the IL.

In the first 2½ months of the season, Hembree was one of the Red Sox’ most effective relievers, posting a 2.51 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28⅔ innings. He held batters to a .189 average with a .645 OPS.

Between his recent stints on the IL, Hembree allowed 10 runs (nine earned), six walks, and three homers in nine innings. Opponents were batting .350 with a 1.208 OPS.

Wright, hampered by left knee trouble the last two years, has felt good in that area of late, Cora said. Because of his arm, however, his status for the rest of the year is unclear.

“He played catch the other day and didn’t feel too comfortable with it,” Cora said. “We’ll see what they say about Steven tomorrow.”

Wright, limited to 53⅔ innings last season because of a left knee injury, had surgery in November and was suspended the first 80 games of 2019 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He made six appearances before he was struck in the toe by a line drive on July 13, sending him to the IL.

The 34-year-old had an 8.53 ERA in 6⅓ this year.

Bogaerts gets rest

Xander Bogaerts played 111 of the Red Sox’ first 116 games. Even a spry 26-year-old All-Star, ostensibly at the peak of his powers, needs a rest.

Bogaerts was given a day off on Tuesday.

“He needs one of those. He’s been playing a lot,” Cora said before the game, noting that after the seventh inning of Monday’s 7-5 win over the Royals Bogaerts was “dragging.”

After Bogaerts scored from first on Andrew Benintendi’s two-run double to right, he used all of his exit ramp to slow down, pressing against the short fence behind home plate to stop his momentum. He looked a bit weary-legged.

After Monday’s day off to rest a tight back, J.D. Martinez was back in his DH spot Tuesday, though Cora said Martinez was ready to play the outfield if needed. His back was feeling that good.

Mookie Betts, his left shin bruised when hit by a foul ball on Monday, batted leadoff Tuesday and played right field.

Last year, the Red Sox’ success in the standings let Cora sprinkle in rest days for his stars and others. Their current position — 5½ games behind the Rays for the second wild card as of Tuesday morning — doesn’t allow him similar flexibility.

The club has had one day off since returning from the All-Star break on July 12. The Sox are in a stretch of playing 16 days in a row, and 33 of 34. Their next day off is Aug. 15.

“It’s not easy,” Cora said. “You’ve got to create a balance. With injuries and moves, it’s hard to give guys a rest. You’ve got to be realistic, too. They need [rest] for us to pull it off. We need them to be fresh.”

A brief respite is on the horizon. After Wednesday’s series finale against the Royals, the Red Sox will play four against the Angels and three in Cleveland before a day off Aug. 15. They will be off the final three Thursdays of August, and the final two Mondays of the month. They also will be off the first Monday of September.

“We’re very conscious of it,” Cora said of his star players’ energy levels. “We think the schedule is going to help us out.”

Run of success

The Red Sox’ recent skid put them in rare company. Before losing eight in a row, ending with Monday’s win, the Sox had not lost five or more in a row since losing eight straight in July 2015. That was the fifth-longest stretch without a losing streak of five-plus games in baseball history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 1930-38 Yankees hold the longest streak without a five-game skid (1,233 games), followed by the 1946-52 Yankees (878), 2001-06 Braves (712), 1882-88 St. Louis Browns (666), and 2015-19 Red Sox (662) . . . Rafael Devers, who hit his 23rd home run of the season Monday, became the first Sox player younger than 23 to reach that total in a season since Tony Conigliaro (28 homers) and George Scott (27) did so in 1966 . . . With Rick Porcello pitching six innings on Monday, the Red Sox improved to 17-5 in their last 22 games (beginning June 12) when their starter goes at least six.

