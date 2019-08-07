Alex Cora faces the first real adversity of his managerial tenure

“I know he hit a home run in the previous at-bat, but it was a matchup we liked,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park. “He threw a slider for a ball, a hanging slider for a strike. We were thinking [lefthander Josh] Taylor for the lefty, two batters later.

It was but one managerial decision in an early August game, one unlikely to be singled out as a fatal blow when the autopsy of this disappointing Red Sox season is finally done. But when Alex Cora elected to leave his starter on the mound for one batter too many Tuesday night and it backfired to the sounds of Jorge Soler’s second home run off Andrew Cashner, resulting in yet another game out of reach , Cora’s postgame explanation might well end up applying to this entire failed campaign.

“It just didn’t work out.”

A refrain for a season in its death throes, that four-game sweep in New York, those nine losses in 10 games since July 28, that mistake pitch by the one pitcher Dave Dombrowski managed to acquire for help, all of them destined for inclusion on the season-ending postmortem.

And right in the middle of it will be Cora, the manager who did everything right in his debut season in 2018, the manager who came to Boston and won a World Series a year after doing the same as a bench coach with Houston, the manager who in 2017 was general manager of his hometown Puerto Rican Winter League team that won the Caribbean Series and the architect of the roster that earned Puerto Rico an unexpected second-place finish a month later in the World Baseball Classic.

But he’s also the manager who has spent too much of 2019 looking backward for answers, waiting for a roster so similar to the one of a year ago to wake up and play better. What the Red Sox have done, or not done, this season has left the 43-year-old Cora facing the first real adversity of his managerial life, a reminder that nothing is so temporary in sports as the grace period earned by a winning manager or coach.

Cora hasn’t really opened an emotional window into any deep frustration, insisting after I asked him in the moribund visiting manager’s office underneath Yankee Stadium Sunday night about how he’s handling the adversity, “I’m good.”

He pointed to his experience a year ago, saying, “People think it was easy last year, just like that, but it wasn’t. We had to coach every day, put guys in position to be successful. Keep working, keep showing up the next day, stay positive.

“That’s what I do here. That’s why they hired me here. From my end, I believe in these guys and I know they can do it. Just keep showing up every day and put them in position to be successful. And they will be successful.”

The small note of defiance is commendable, showing the manager’s belief in his players. But the comparisons to last year have done Cora little good, a truth that goes all the way back to that January writers’ dinner when he proclaimed, “If you guys thought last year was special, wait till this year.’’

It was bravado that smacks now of inexperience, of thinking one year’s success follows naturally into the next. Brad Stevens learned that lesson last season, when the Celtics’ expected breakthrough past 2018’s one-game-short of the NBA Finals became a roller coaster regular season and second-round playoff exit. Bruce Cassidy will deal with it this upcoming season, when earning the chance to avenge the Bruins’ Game 7 Stanley Cup loss is only the first step to actually getting back to the Final.

Of course, Cora is different. He won a title. And that earns him far more patience than either Stevens or Cassidy. It also earns him a more direct comparison to Bill Belichick, the man who has made turning the page into an art form.

This was Belichick on the first official day of defending New England’s Super Bowl win, the sixth on his watch, the day training camp opened: “We’ll just take it one step at a time, one day at a time. We’ve obviously got a long, long, long way to go, but we’re looking to make progress every day and just kind of continue to move the ball forward.”

This was Belichick two weeks into camp, when asked about implementing his coaching philosophy over the years: “All that’s in the past. I don’t really care too much about that now, I’m just trying to do a good job with our team this year, get them ready to go.”

This will be Belichick at every point this season; whether it’s a two-game losing streak or two-game winning streak, he is always looking forward. That’s what the best coaches do.

It brought me back to an early-morning walk on Feb. 6, 2012, crossing a downtown Indianapolis street alongside Tom Coughlin, who’d just won his second Super Bowl with the Giants (at Belichick’s expense) the previous night. I said something about how he’d just earned the right to define his Giants tenure, that he’d be able to ride triumphantly out of coaching on his own terms. He scoffed, pointing to the “‘what have you done for me lately” profession he’d chosen.

Almost exactly four years later, on Jan. 4, 2016, Coughlin and the Giants parted ways, having not made the playoffs again. In other words, nothing is guaranteed.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com.