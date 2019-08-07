Game 117: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Red Sox vs. Sparkman: Benintendi 3-5, Betts 3-6, Bogaerts 1-3, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Devers 0-3, Vazquez 1-3, Chavis 0-2, Holt 1-1, Martinez 0-2, Leon 0-1, Moreland 1-1.

Royals vs. Rodriguez: Gordon 4-10 Merrifield 5-9, Cuthbert 2-7, Mondesi 1-4, Soler 2-4, Bonifacio 0-3, Lopez 0-3, Gutierrez 0-2, Hamilton 2-2.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox hitter with 23 or more homers in a single season at the age of 22 or younger since Tony Conigliaro (28) and George Scott (27) both did so in 1966.

Notes: Rafael Devers leads MLB with 147 hits and leads the AL with 38 doubles. ... He ranks second in MLB with 93 runs, trailing only Mookie Betts’ 103. ... Christian Vazquez set a new career high with 96 hits (previous: 94 in 2017). He has also set career highs in RBI (49), BB (21), and runs (47).. ... Whit Merrifield ranks second in MLB with 143 hits, trailing only Devers (146).

Song of the Day: “Twis of Fate” by Olivia Newton-John.

