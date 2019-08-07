Red Sox game against Royals suspended in 10th inning because of rain

A heavy downpour arrived in the ninth inning, but with the Royals in Boston for the first and only time this year, and the teams engaged in the finale of a three-game series before Kansas City heads to Detroit on Thursday and the Sox host the Angels, the game was suspended at 12:36 a.m., a 1-hour, 49-minute delay. The teams will resume the contest on Thursday, August 22, at 1:05 p.m., with Josh Taylor facing Meibrys Viloria, the first batter to step to the plate in extra innings, and a count of 2-1.

Somehow, this seemed fitting: A Red Sox midsummer swoon arrived at a drawn-out point without definition, a 109-minute rain delay in the middle of the 10th inning against the Royals finally yielding to a suspension of a 4-4 contest.

Advertisement

“I thought we’ll play whenever here and have breakfast as a team,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora mused of the long delay. “There was no other option. We’ll play it and we’ll move forward.”

Fenway Park’s grounds crew sprang into action in the 10th inning when a heavy downpour drenched the ballpark, forcing the suspension of a 4-4 ballgame. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The long delay was the outgrowth of a game in which the Red Sox alternately erased and fumbled two-run leads. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez struggled to navigate the early innings, his relationship with the strike zone seemingly distrustful. In the first inning, he tiptoed through a bases-loaded jam created by a pair of singles and a walk by getting an inning-ending groundout from Nicky Lopez, and stranded another runner in the second.

But Rodriguez lost his balance with two outs in the third, issuing back-to-back bases-empty, two-out walks. Unable to finish opposing hitters with two strikes, Rodriguez — who had just one strikeout — then allowed a single on an 0-2 count to Lopez and then, with no margin for error, fell behind Meibrys Viloria, 3-1.

Viloria sat on a fastball, and so was on time when Rodriguez offered one at 95 m.p.h. near the bottom of the zone. A well-placed grounder up the middle delivered a pair of runs, and though Rodriguez escaped the inning without further damage, he sat at an exhausting 76 pitches (tied for the most by a Sox starting pitcher through three innings this year) through three frames.

Advertisement

“Eddie was a little wild around the edges of the strike zone,” said Cora. “Today was a grind for him.”

Chelsor Cuthbert receives a hand from a Royals teammate after scoring on Melbrys Viloria’s 2-RBI hit in the top of the third inning off Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez. “Today was a grind for him,’’ said Sox manager Alex Cora. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Yet over the next two innings, he re-established his willingness to attack in the strike zone, an approach that that proved wise given the support of his outfield. While Billy Hamilton proved capable of using his speed to reach base on an infield single and advanced to second with his 18th steal, he erred in thinking he could outrun the arm of Jackie Bradley Jr.

Hamilton attempted to advance to third on a Whit Merrifield flyball to medium depth in centerfield. Bradley lined up the ball perfectly a fired a one-hop throw to third, cutting down the speedster for a double play (Bradley’s ninth assist of the year, tied for second in the AL) that awakened a ballpark and a team that had been dormant.

“It wasn’t even close,” said Cora. “That was electric. That’s what he brings to the table. The offense goes up and down but the defense is always there.”

Fans in the Green Monster seats clammored for the ball Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez deposited in their section for a 2-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Down 2-0, a dormant Red Sox offense woke up in the fourth inning when J.D. Martinez destroyed an 0-1 slider from Glenn Sparkman and sent a moonshot off to the back of the Monster Seats in left-center for his 25th homer of the year. The game-tying launch marked the slugger’s fifth homer in 12 games.

Advertisement

It was hats off for J.D. Martinez, who allowed teammate Mookie Betts to do the honors after his 2-run homer in the fourth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Rodriguez then sustained the momentum, navigating a scoreless fifth inning in 12 pitches. That quick frame permitted the Sox lineup to keep Sparkman on his heels in the fifth. A one-out single by Mookie Betts and walk by Rafael Devers setting up Xander Bogaerts, who uncharacteristically jumped on a first-pitch fastball and ripped a two-run double down the left-field line, giving the Sox a 4-2 lead and knocking Sparkman from the game. But the Sox could do no more, as a quartet of Royals relievers didn’t allow a run over the next 4⅓ innings, thus positioning Kansas City to mount a comeback.

Rodriguez, who threw 101 pitches in five innings, gave way to Darwinzon Hernandez. The flamethrowing rookie struck out the first two batters of the inning, but then got dinged for a double by Hamiton and a run-scoring single by Merrifield — the only run that Hernandez has allowed in 10 innings out of the bullpen since his mid-July callup — that narrowed the gap to 4-3.

Nate Eovaldi entered in the seventh, allowing a pair of groundball hits — one by Hunter Dozier to lead off the inning, and another a 12-hopper by Lopez that glanced off the glove of diving second baseman Brock Holt and into shallow center for a game-tying double. Eovaldi was charged with a blown save, the 21st of the season by Red Sox pitchers — second-most of any AL team.

Advertisement

Even so, Eovaldi returned for the eighth on a night that he showed an electrifying arsenal — a high-90s fastball, a mid-90s cutter, as well as a splitter and curveball that elicited swings-and-misses. In his first multi-inning outing since returning from the injured list as a reliever, the righthander struck out five batters in two innings of work, offering a glimpse of the dominant mix that convinced the Sox to re-sign him this winter to a four-year, $68 million deal.

Brandon Workman followed with a scoreless ninth, but when the Red Sox likewise went scoreless in the ninth against Jake Newberry, the game rolled into extras — where Taylor threw three pitches before a massive downpour finally forced a delay at 10:47 p.m.

With the Rays and A’s already having lost, the Red Sox moved a half-game closer to both Tampa Bay (6 games) and Oakland (5½ games) for the second and last wild-card spot.

Amid a heavy downpour, Xander Bogaerts headed for the Red Sox dugout after flying out with a runner aboard in the bottomg of the ninth. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.