Red Sox-Royals game delayed by rain in 10th inning at Fenway

Globe StaffAugust 7, 2019, 42 minutes ago
Xander Bogaerts heads for the dugout after flying out in the ninth inning during the pouring rain at Fenway.(jim davis/Globe staff)

The Red Sox-Royals game at Fenway Park Wednesday night was delayed by rain in the 10th inning with the score tied, 4-4.

The tarp was rolled onto the field as the rain poured down.

This is Kansas City’s last trip to Fenway; the Royals play at Detroit Thursday.