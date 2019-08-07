Red Sox-Royals game delayed by rain in 10th inning at Fenway
The Red Sox-Royals game at Fenway Park Wednesday night was delayed by rain in the 10th inning with the score tied, 4-4.
The tarp was rolled onto the field as the rain poured down.
This is Kansas City’s last trip to Fenway; the Royals play at Detroit Thursday.
There's a large puddle behind shortstop and the warning track in LF has standing water. Once it does stop raining, it'll take a bit to get the field fixed.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 8, 2019