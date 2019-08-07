Red Sox will play Orioles in next year’s Little League Classic

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth version of the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., next season.

The game will be at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 at Bowman Field, which held 2,429 fans for last season’s game between the Mets and Phillies. It will be a home game for the Orioles.

The event started in 2017 with the Cardinals and Pirates. The Cubs and Pirates will play this season on Aug. 18.