Red Sox will play Orioles in next year’s Little League Classic
Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth version of the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., next season.
The game will be at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 at Bowman Field, which held 2,429 fans for last season’s game between the Mets and Phillies. It will be a home game for the Orioles.
The event started in 2017 with the Cardinals and Pirates. The Cubs and Pirates will play this season on Aug. 18.
Traditionally, most of the fans will be players and families taking part in the Little League World Series. The major league players are expected to attend LLWS games earlier in the day.
“My brother [Pirates third base coach Joey Cora] was part of it, and it’s a good all-around experience,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “In the beginning, it looks kind of like hectic with the traveling. But when you get there and you show up early and you spend time with the kids, it was something that the Pirates and the Cardinals, they loved. It was fun.
“Looking forward to it. It’s something different.”
