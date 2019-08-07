Jackie Bradley Jr. used strong-arm tactics on KC’s Billy Hamilton

Hamilton’s decision to tag up and try to advance to third pitted one of the fastest base runners against one of baseball’s best arms.

Hamilton gritted his teeth as if pressing his upper and lower pearly whites together could make him run faster. He didn’t have to look to know the ball was coming.

Billy Hamilton knew he was pushing his luck, especially with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field.

And Hamilton paid for it. Bradley’s throw from center field beat a diving Hamilton to third for a double play.

“You see him running, and it’s a lead,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Then you see the ball, and it wasn’t even close.”

It was only the second out of the inning, but it halted the momentum the Royals had built after taking a 2-0 lead in the third. Bradley’s throw served as a turning point in the game, allowing the Red Sox to jump into a game they felt was slowly slipping away.

Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was struggling. Through four innings, he gave up six hits, two earned runs, walked three and struck out one. His changeup, typically his best pitch, served as the catalyst for much of the Royals’ success, whether via hits or walks.

Hamilton’s hit in the beginning of the fourth was one of those six hits the Royals had against Rodriguez. Hamilton, it initially seemed, could do no wrong on the base paths in the fourth.

First base umpire Mark Carlson had ruled Hamilton was out at first, but the call was overturned when the Royals challenged it. So Hamilton remained aboard base. Shortly thereafter, Hamilton stole second.

But Bradley took a gamble, trying to reach third base.

“When he took off, I thought he left early,” Cora said. Video replay showed that Hamilton actually did not leave early. He left on time.

Hamilton is anything but slow. In fact, he’s one of the fastest base runners in the majors. According to Statcast, his sprint speed of 29.5 feet per second ranks 15th among all MLB players this season.

But he was facing one of the best arms in baseball.

Bradley had tallied nine outfield assists this season, which placed him tied for third among all MLB outfielders. Leury Garcia came into the night leading the majors with 12.

Hamilton topped out at 29.3 miles per hour when he tagged up and sprinted to third base, which is not his fastest. But he reached that top-end speed from a standing start after Whit Merrifield flied out to center.

Still, it was not fast enough to beat Bradley, who threw a perfect strike to third baseman Rafael Devers to double up Hamilton.

“That was electric,” Cora said. “That’s what [Bradley] brings to the table. That’s what he brings to the equation.”

Bradley received acknowledgment from Rodriguez, who pointed in gratitude to his center fielder from near third base.

Rodriguez settled in from there, pitching one more inning and allowing only one more hit. The Sox offense also built on this decisive play from Bradley in the next half-inning.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez smacked a two-run homer to deep left center to tie the game, 2-2. The Red Sox extended the lead to 4-2 in the fifth.

Of course, the Royals later tied the game to force eventual extra innings. But without Bradley’s throw, the Sox may have been the ones playing catch up the entire game.

Hamilton learned a valuable lesson: It’s best not to challenge Bradley’s cannon of an arm.