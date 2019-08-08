Dustin Pedroia and the start of a Red Sox era of risky business

“If we’re going to bet on someone at 37 or 38 years old,” general manager Ben Cherington said at the time, “we’re not sure there’s a better guy to bet on.”

Back in 2013, it all seemed so promising. In the middle of what became a championship season, the eight-year, $110 million deal reached by Dustin Pedroia and the Red Sox was cause for organizational celebration — a franchise cornerstone taking what seemed like a below-market deal to spend the rest of his career with the only team for whom he’d ever played.

The logic underpinning that proclamation was twofold: Pedroia was an incredibly skilled player, an elite defender whose remarkable hand-eye coordination allowed him to adapt his swing to nearly any circumstance – opponent pitch mixes or injuries – and remain productive. And, of course, the second baseman was a singular force of nature, his determination and commitment to competing at the highest level complete.

The latter trait remains evident. Earlier this week, the second baseman underwent a complicated “left knee joint preservation procedure,” one meant to continue the nearly two-year effort to find something that will permit him to get back on the field.

Yet with Pedroia’s deal now in its sixth season, there’s a good chance that despite the second baseman’s willingness to exhaust every possible avenue in seeking a comeback, he has played his last game (or something close to it) in the big leagues. If that is indeed the case, then the four-time All-Star will have played just nine big league games over the last four years of his contract while earning $56 million and counting (based on deferrals in his deal) for $13.3 million per season of payroll as calculated for luxury tax purposes.

The Red Sox likely anticipated decline over the latter half of Pedroia’s long-term deal, signed when he was still near a lengthy peak and on a potential Hall of Fame arc. They did not anticipate that the returns would be next to nothing.

Yet that is precisely the problem that the Red Sox face – not just with Pedroia but with others – and that they will face moving forward, as the weight of long-term deals accumulates in crushing fashion.

The Red Sox feature the largest payroll in baseball at over $240 million for luxury tax purposes – a figure that doesn’t even account for the $11 million being spent on Rusney Castillo in Triple-A. It does include the $19 million being spent on Pablo Sandoval, the $5 million spent on Eduardo Nunez (released after having played at a level 1.3 Wins Below Replacement level in the calculations of Baseball-Reference.com), and the $6.25 million being spent on Steve Pearce (who posted a WAR that was 0.6 wins below replacement level).

Tyler Thornburg received $1.75 million for performing below replacement level before his release, and Nate Eovaldi likewise has been a tick below replacement level while counting for $17 million against the luxury tax threshold this year.

Sandoval, Eovaldi, Pedroia, Pearce, Nunez, and Thornburg collectively account for about $62 million of the team’s payroll as calculated for luxury tax purposes – more than one-quarter of the team’s commitments. As a group, they’ve been a drag on the team’s efforts to contend.

The issue for the Red Sox in 2019 is not one of payroll size. As president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted in his July 31 session with the media, the team has the biggest payroll in the game — by a sizable margin — and will pay plenty (upwards of $12 million) in luxury taxes (on top of the roughly $11 million Castillo tax).

The issue for the team is the efficiency of its investments – with the team having placed a growing number of long-term bets, including several on players who have aged or will age past their primes during the life of their deals.

Sandoval and Rick Porcello (just over $20 million per year) will come off the books after this season. But the team will still have several guaranteed eight-figure commitments, including:

2020: David Price ($31 million), Sale ($25.6 million), J.D. Martinez ($22 million, if he does not opt out and depart as a free agent), Xander Bogaerts ($20 million), Eovaldi ($17 million), Pedroia ($13.3 million)

2021: Price ($31 million), Sale ($25.6 million), Martinez ($22 million, if he does not opt out and depart as a free agent), Bogaerts ($20 million), Eovaldi ($17 million), Pedroia ($13.3 million)

2022: Price ($31 million), Sale ($25.6 million), Martinez ($22 million, if he does not opt out and depart as a free agent), Bogaerts ($20 million), Eovaldi ($17 million)

The Red Sox already have $115 million committed for the 2022 season – a staggering amount, without even contemplating what an extension for Mookie Betts or Rafael Devers or Andrew Benintendi might look like, or whether deals for those young players will be possible given all of the long-term bets that the team already has placed.

There is a chance that one or more of the current long-term deals will represent bargains. There is an even better chance that some — or even most — of them won’t by that point.

It’s not Pedroia’s fault that his knee won’t allow him to contribute, that a gradual career decline instead turned into a car wreck with a slide from Manny Machado in April 2017. But his decline is a harbinger of other payroll issues that the Red Sox will face in the years to come, and of the challenging path and dangers that lie ahead for his franchise.

