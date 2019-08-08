Game 118: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Peters: Martinez 0-1.

Angels vs. Sale: Trout 5-17, Pujols 2-21, Upton 3-13, Calhoun 0-8, Simmons 1-6, Smith 3-6, Stassi 0-3, Bour 1-2.

This is the first of a four-game series. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the weekend.

Friday: LHP David Price (7-5, 4.36 ERA) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (4-5, 6.36 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Rick Porcello (10-8, 5.54 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday: RHP Andrew Cashner (10-7, 4.68 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Stat of the Day: Chris Sale is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA at Fenway this season.

Notes: Sale had another rough start last time out against the Yankees, giving up nine hits and eight runs over 3 2/3 innings.. ... Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .322. ... Andrew Benintendi has 19 hits and is batting .452 over the last 10 games. ... Dillon Peters is coming off the longest outing by an Angels pitcher this season, allowing three runs over 7 2/3 innings against the Indians. He has a 2.70 ERA over his last three outings.

