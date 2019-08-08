Chris Sale dominant as Red Sox blank Angels

For Sale, cruising might be an understatement in this one. He was electric The only extra-base hit he surrendered came on a Shohei Ohtani dribbler that third baseman Rafael Devers decided to let go foul. However, it stayed fair and went into short left field, resulting in a double. After that, though, Sale was dominant, striking out 13. In the second, Sam Travis gave Sale some wiggle room, belting a two-run shot to straightaway center to give the Sox a 2-0 lead.

After last Saturday’s outing against the Yankees, when he got hit around eight runs in just 3⅔ innings in the Bronx, it didn’t seem as if Sale would ever find his stride this season. But for eight innings Thursday night, the Sox saw their ace reemerge in a 3-0 win.

Chris Sale needed this type of start. It’s been something he’s been waiting on for a while now.

Sandy Leon hit a solo homer to left in the fifth, putting the Red Sox up, 3-0.

Sale, meanwhile, was in the midst of perhaps his most impressive performance of the season. From the second inning to the seventh, he retired 16 straight batters, until a Mike Trout single in the seventh. Trout had struck out in his two previous at-bats.

What was even more impressive was how economical Sale was with his pitches. He was at just 49 pitches through four innings, and stayed on that pace, throwing 99 over eight.

The Red Sox didn’t muster up a ton of offense, managing just five hits and striking out 10 times through the seventh inning. But the timely offense proved pivotal.

Sale went back out for the eighth inning and continued his stellar evening, striking out Kole Calhoun on a slider. Luis Rengifo then lined out weakly to Mookie Betts in shallow right field.

Sale followed that up by putting a stamp on his outing, striking out Wilfredo Tovar on a 97-mile-per-hour heater, putting his total at 13 strikeouts on 99 pitches, including 67 strikes.

The Sox went down in order in the bottom of the eighth, then manager Alex Cora decided to go to Brandon Workman for the ninth inning. Workman has been the Sox’ best arm in the bullpen this season, registering a 1.95 ERA in 50 innings entering Thursday, allowing just 20 hits in that span.

Workman got Brian Goodwin swinging on a curveball to start the inning, and David Fletcher grounded out to Devers at third. The next batter was Trout, who chased a 1-and-2 knuckle curve in the dirt that sealed the win.