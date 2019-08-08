Red Sox place David Price on 10-day IL with injured left wrist
The Red Sox on Thursday placed David Price on the 10-day injured list because of an injured left wrist. Righthander Hector Velazquez was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket.
An MRI revealed Price has a cyst in the triangular fibrocartilage complex of his wrist and it was treated with a cortisone shot.
The move was made retroactive to Aug. 5. Price had been scheduled to start Friday night. The Sox have not named a replacement.
Price is 7-5 with a 4.36 earned run average in 21 starts. He is 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA in the last five.
Velazquez has not pitched in the majors since July 14. He was 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA in 24 games before being demoted to Pawtucket. Velazquez has pitched in relief for the PawSox, allowing three earned runs over 6⅔ innings in six games.
The Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
