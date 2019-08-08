Red Sox place David Price on 10-day IL with injured left wrist

The Red Sox on Thursday placed David Price on the 10-day injured list because of an injured left wrist. Righthander Hector Velazquez was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket.

An MRI revealed Price has a cyst in the triangular fibrocartilage complex of his wrist and it was treated with a cortisone shot.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 5. Price had been scheduled to start Friday night. The Sox have not named a replacement.