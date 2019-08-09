Baseball’s latest tech tool for hitters: Bat sensors

While the expert eyes of evaluators might be able to detect subtle alterations in a swing, there wasn’t a mechanism to make an objective evaluation of what a hitter’s swing was doing.

“Are they using bat speed meters to tell them that?” Lowell asked dismissively — and with good reason.

In 2006, Mike Lowell was coming off the worst year of his career with the Marlins, one that had plenty in the scouting community questioning his future in the game. As he prepared for his first season with the Red Sox following an offseason trade, the third baseman scoffed at those who suggested his bat speed had gone into decline.

Thirteen years later, the world is very different, and “bat speed meters” of a sort are commonplace throughout the minors.

At a recent Gulf Coast League game between the rookie ball affiliates of the Red Sox and Rays, every hitter on both teams had a small, barely noticeable sensor on the knob of the bat.

“This year,” said one AL pro scout, “they’re everywhere.”

“When I got here in 2016, we only worked with one team,” said Justin Goltz, Blast Motion’s sales director to Major League Baseball. “Between then and now, we’ve worked with over 80 percent of the league. From that standpoint, it’s grown substantially.”

Minor League Baseball approved the use of bat sensors for batting practice in 2016, then for games at the complex levels (rookie ball and the Dominican Summer League) in 2017. That permission broadened to games at all levels of the minors in 2018. The Red Sox use them in games at every level from the GCL through Double A, with only their Dominican Summer League and Triple A Pawtucket affiliates not yet adopting them.

“It’s just another tool to provide information to the players and help our coaches,” said Red Sox farm director Ben Crockett. “Players are often amenable to try [new things] to help them improve, and to get measurable stats.”

Most frequently, the sensors — produced by two MiLB-approved vendors, Blast Motion and Diamond Kinetics — are attached to the knob of the bat. They’re visually unobtrusive, to the point where multiple Red Sox players who rehabbed with affiliates that use them didn’t even notice them.

This season, MiLB sanctioned the use of sensors embedded inside the bat, though most minor leaguers still use the ones attached to the knob.

So what do they measure? Well, for starters, bat speed.

“Mike Lowell was hitting the nail on the head,” said Goltz. “Bat speed was thrown out there subjectively.

“We’re now in a day and age where you can’t throw out terms like [bat speed]. You have to throw out objective data points with those terms.

“It’s like watching two cars on a freeway and not having a speedometer to understand which one was really faster. People are going to follow up: Major league average bat speed is 70 m.p.h. What was his bat speed?”

Yet bat speed is just the beginning of the conversation. The sensors also calculate the bat angle and arc, how long the bat stays on the plane of the pitch through the strike zone, and how long it takes hitters to make contact from the start of their downswing. All of those elements are compared with averages for different levels of baseball, from pro ball to youth leagues.

Blast sensors also measure the relationship between the tilt of the body and the bat angle, as well as the rotational acceleration of the swing — something that can give insight into how well a hitter is sequencing the movements of his hips, torso, and shoulders.

Michael Chavis had years of using the sensor in practice settings while coming up through the Sox system. He got limited feedback regarding the data it transmitted to team officials via Bluetooth — and frankly, he wasn’t knocking down the doors of the coaching staff for the information it was providing early in his career.

“When I was 19, I’m not sure if it was the best idea to say, ‘Here Chavis, here’s all this information [even though] you’re an over-thinker,’ ” said Chavis. “The only thing I was ever told from that information was that I had the shortest or quickest path at the time.

“It’s cool to confirm it with actual data, instead of people just saying, ‘Your hands are really fast.’ ”

Still, Chavis understood the practical application of a sensor that could give insight into the structure of his swing. At one point this year, during a struggle in which he saw a surge in strikeouts, he wanted to make sure his mechanics hadn’t gotten out of whack.

So he used a sensor on his batting practice bat. He found it easier to make adjustments to his swing while getting objective data to help guide the effort.

“My path got long up here,” said Chavis. “I got one of the sensors and I used it, and it kind of helped me tighten my path up a little bit.”

That outlook — and the spread of the use of sensors — attests to improvements in their reliability.

According to MiLB rules, players have the right to refuse the use of the technology — and indeed some do, particularly in games, if they believe the sensor affects the feel of the bat in their hands.

(Chavis used the sensors in practice settings but not in games in the minors. He keeps his left hand on the knob of the bat, and didn’t like feeling the sensor while he swung.)

But distrust of the results has largely given way to acceptance, in an era when pitching and hitting mechanics have become subject to increasing scientific scrutiny.

“There’s some information that might help a pitcher tweak his grip on a pitch or his arm angle, or a hitter change his approach and his swing path,” said Double A Portland manager Joe Oliver. “It’s a generation of analytics, so we’ve got to speak their language and present it to them the way that they want to see it and hear it.”

The use of sensors in games has become a valued tool in the eyes of coaches and organizations, who are able to see how — or if — work in the batting cages is translating to games. They do not tell a hitter what his swing is supposed to look like. Each player has his own thumbprint-like swing path. Yet the sensors do offer information about whether a player is maintaining his swing or whether it is changing, and can help him identify differences in his mechanics when he’s hitting well as compared with when he struggles.

“That was one of the toughest things when I was going through the minor leagues early on,” said Chavis. “A lot of the struggles come from learning your swing. Learning your swing is how you make adjustments. If you can start that earlier and help [players] find their swing in the GCL instead of, I found it in Salem, who knows what I could have done?

“It’s one of those things, if you don’t pay attention to it, it could be that one little edge that you could get. If you’re in a slump and it helps you get out of it two days earlier, those two days play in the long run.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.