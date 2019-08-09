For Rick Porcello, the quest to improve has been a constant grind

His family has owned property in southern Vermont since he was born. For Porcello, it serves as one of the few settings in which he can briefly trade in his pitching arm for fly fishing. A place where he can spend time with his German shepherd, Bronco, rather than his two-seam fastball. It’s where he can catch a breather.

The Red Sox’ playoff hopes are dwindling, and Porcello’s outings have resulted in more boos than cheers. Nevertheless, keeping his feet 60 feet 6 inches away from home plate — where the noise is arguably the loudest of his career, for all the wrong reasons — is what matters most to Porcello. If he’s going to get this right, it will have to happen there.

“That’s the thing,” Porcello said recently. “It’s been a grind this year, and I haven’t really done it [fly fishing in Vermont] that much.

“That’s the way it goes. Baseball is my job and profession, first and foremost.”

The grind for Porcello is rooted in failure. The search has been incessant. His 5.54 ERA in 23 starts is a career high for the righthander. His 79 earned runs are the most runs surrendered by a starter in the American League. Opponents are hitting .282 against him with an .818 OPS.

“I’m looking at four or five [pitches] that I could clean up that could make a big difference,” said Porcello, who has been prone to the big inning. “It doesn’t get tiring [searching for answers], this is my job. This is what I do.”

Lessons from school

Baseball’s perfection just as much as its imperfection is what attracted Porcello to the sport as a child. Now, in his age 30 season, the imperfections have certainly left their wounds. For a stretch, they seemed to reopen every five days.

“There’s two ways of taking it,” manager Alex Cora said recently, “OK, we’re not good this year, stop working and accept that. Or keep working, and that’s what [Porcello] is doing. He’s a workaholic, and that’s what you like about Rick. He’s always going and getting after it and trying to find it.”

For Porcello, finding means staying on the mound, not in Vermont. Stepping away would signal flight not fight mode. Or finality. Searching, as Porcello often describes it, entails vulnerability and opening oneself up to even more failure or public criticism.

After all, what’s criticism to Porcello? He’s felt it since his high school days.

It was 2006 at the World Wood Bat World Championship tournament in Jupiter, Fla. Porcello played for the South Florida Bandits, an elite high school travel team that included future major leaguers Matt Harvey and D.J. LeMahieu.

The Bandits were the talk of the tournament, with two of the most coveted pitchers in the 2007 draft class. That both Harvey and Porcello were from the Northeast created even more buzz around them. Maybe one, but two from cold-weather states was virtually unheard of.

Porcello took the mound on a late afternoon, and all eyes were on him. Scouts put up their radar guns in unison on every pitch.

“It was like 100 of them,” said LeMahieu. “It was crazy.”

That number is a bit low. Try 300. Porcello sat between 97 and 98 m.p.h. that day.

“Porcello then, he was throwing like 96-98,” remembered LeMahieu. “Back then it was incredible. At that time, Jupiter was a pretty big deal, and you could tell he was very in control.”

But when the tournament ended, Harvey, not Porcello, was rated the best pitcher in the class. Scouts said he was more polished, whereas Porcello was raw and needed work.

But by the time the high school season rolled around, Harvey’s mechanics went into a funk and he struggled. Porcello, meanwhile, improved, leaping over Harvey in the rankings. Porcello was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the first round. Harvey dropped to the third.

Both were University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill commits. Only Harvey would honor that college commitment.

The Harvey-Porcello comparison, which framed Harvey as the superior pitcher for a time, certainly was public knowledge in baseball circles. To Porcello, though, it was just chatter.

“I never really got caught up in that kind of stuff,” Porcello said. “I just loved playing the game. That’s really where I leave it. I never really paid too much attention to scouts being at games or people talking about you or ranking you and things like that.”

A positive sign

Porcello’s career has layers to it. Parts that defy or contradict one another. He has won a Cy Young Award but never made an All-Star team. He posted a 4.92 ERA in his first season with the Red Sox, yet still received a four-year, $82.5 million contract that will carry him through the end of this year. Fans may question it, but Porcello had lived up to his earnings until this year and has a World Series title to go with it.

He sits at 145 career wins and can make a push for 200, despite some of his lopsided stats, which include leading the AL in hits allowed in 2012 and 2017. His 4.34 career ERA is decent but doesn’t scream Cy Young winner.

That’s Porcello wrapped into one. The complexity of his career, at least.

There’s rubble and then there’s gold. There are questions and then he answers them — some of them. Others are out of his control.

Porcello wanted an extension during spring training this year, but the Sox didn’t budge. He insists that has nothing to do with his down season.

“The pressure and the things I feel right now are directly related to our team,” he said. “I look at this year as an opportunity for us to win. You never know when you’re going to get that opportunity again with a group of guys like this in the clubhouse.”

The chances of a competitive market for Porcello based on his performance so far may be slim. When asked what his free agency would look like if it began today, Porcello acknowledged the unknown.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I have to create opportunity. I can create with the chances I’m going to get moving forward.”

The Sox have worked extensively on establishing a cleaner line for Porcello going toward the plate, according to pitching coach Dana LeVangie. Perhaps Porcello’s most recent outing against the Royals Monday — like Chris Sale’s start against the Angels Thursday — is a step in the right direction. Porcello went six innings and allowed just one run in the win over Kansas City.

“I felt real good,” Porcello said. “Some of the things we were working on and trying to create — that muscle memory — started showing up.”

But how would that play against a better team? Was the outing just a flash or something permanent?

Sense of urgency

Collectively, the Sox haven’t given fans reason to believe in permanent success this season, just inconsistency. Starting pitching was supposed to be the team’s strength, but it’s turned into their biggest question mark.

As of Friday, the Sox were 5½ games out of the second wild-card spot, with seven weeks left in the season.

“Sometimes you do start running out of games and you’ve got to go,” Porcello said. “It’s a sense of urgency we’re looking for and need to have.”

That same sense of urgency applies to him.

“I take pride in figuring this stuff out because I believe in myself,” Porcello said. “I’m going to continue to fight and grind my ass off.”

Porcello changed his walkout music Monday, just to try something different. He chose Jimi Hendrix’s interpretation of “All Along the Watchtower” off the 1968 album Electric Ladyland. The first line of the song is fitting: “There must be some kinda way outta here.”

Whatever the outcome, Porcello’s search will remain public, 60 feet 6 inches away from home plate. That’s just who he is.

Southern Vermont will just have to wait.