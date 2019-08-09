Game 119: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Barria: Benintendi 0-3, Betts 1-3, Martinez 0-2, Bogaerts 1-1, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Devers 1-2, Holt 0-2, Moreland 0-2, Vazquez 1-2.

Angels vs. Johnson: Upton 1-5, Bour 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Trout 0-1, Calhoun 0-2, Fletcher 1-2, Pujols 0-2, Hermosillio 0-1, Smith 1-1..

Stat of the Day: In 19 games beginning July 20, J. D. Martinez is batting .400 (30-for-75) with 14 R, 5 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, and 10 BB.

Notes: Brian Johnson gets the start in place of David Price, who was placed on the injured list Thursday. He has a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings in three starts (all no-decisions). ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .395 (30-for-76) with 11 R, 10 2B, 5 HR, and 18 RBI in 18 games beginning 7/22. ... The Red Sox have a collective on-base percentage of .339, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .388. ... Jaime Barria struggled against Cleveland in his last start, allowing three runs over 3 2/3 innings.

Song of the Day: “I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits.

