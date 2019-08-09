scorecardresearch
7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 119: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,August 9, 2019, an hour ago
Brian Johnson will get the start tonight in place of David Price.
Brian Johnson will get the start tonight in place of David Price.(Barry Chin/Globe Staff file)

Here are lineups:

RED SOX (61-56)ANGELS (56-60)
TBATBA
Pitching: LHP Brian Johnson (1-1, 6.88 ERA)Pitching: RHP Jaime Barria (4-5, 6.36 ERA)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Barria: Benintendi 0-3, Betts 1-3, Martinez 0-2, Bogaerts 1-1, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Devers 1-2, Holt 0-2, Moreland 0-2, Vazquez 1-2.

Angels vs. Johnson: Upton 1-5, Bour 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Trout 0-1, Calhoun 0-2, Fletcher 1-2, Pujols 0-2, Hermosillio 0-1, Smith 1-1..

Stat of the Day: In 19 games beginning July 20, J. D. Martinez is batting .400 (30-for-75) with 14 R, 5 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, and 10 BB.

Notes: Brian Johnson gets the start in place of David Price, who was placed on the injured list Thursday. He has a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings in three starts (all no-decisions). ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .395 (30-for-76) with 11 R, 10 2B, 5 HR, and 18 RBI in 18 games beginning 7/22. ... The Red Sox have a collective on-base percentage of .339, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .388. ... Jaime Barria struggled against Cleveland in his last start, allowing three runs over 3 2/3 innings.

Song of the Day: “I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.