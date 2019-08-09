J.D. Martinez powers Red Sox past Angels

Brian Johnson started in place of David Price, and the outing didn’t come without its hiccups. Mike Trout doubled with one out in the first inning. Johnson then got Shohei Ohtani to fly out. With two outs, though, and Justin Upton at the plate, what looked to be a third strike on a 3-and-2 count was called a ball. It proved costly for the Red Sox because the next batter, Albert Pujols, homered to left to put the Angels up, 3-0.

It’s August and Martinez is starting to heat up. In the Red Sox’ 16-4 shellacking of the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night, Martinez played a big part, going 4 for 5 with two homers and two doubles.

It’s easy to gloss over what J.D. Martinez is doing this season. His production at the plate last season, which included a .330 batting average and 130 RBIs, might have spoiled Red Sox fans a bit. But this year is shaping up to be another productive one for Martinez despite where the Sox are in the standings.

But the Red Sox’ bats — particularly the top of the order — came to life early. Mookie Betts doubled to start the bottom of the first, and Martinez doubled later in the inning to bring the Sox within two runs.

The hope for Red Sox manager Alex Cora was that Johnson could give him four or five innings. Instead, with two outs in the third, Cora summoned Marcus Walden from the bullpen. In the fourth, Martinez tied the game with a two-run homer to right-center.

Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the fifth, breaking an 0-for-14 skid, and Betts followed with a two-run homer, giving the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.

Walden gave the Sox 2⅓ scoreless innings handed the ball to Nathan Eovaldi in the sixth. Eovaldi didn’t give up a run in that inning, and in the bottom half the Sox provided some massive insurance. Martinez doubled to get things going and the Sox plated six runs in the frame, stretching their lead to 10-3.

Eovaldi ran into some trouble in his second inning. He surrendered a double to Upton, hit Kole Calhoun with a pitch, walked Luis Rengifo to load the bases, and then walked Brian Goodwin to force in a run. With one out and Matt Barnes warming up, Eovaldi wiggled out of trouble when Matt Thaiss grounded into a double play. It was the second time in three days that Eovaldi had pitched two innings.

Martinez hit his second homer of the game in the seventh, off Trevor Cahill. The Sox plated two that inning and four the next, knocking Cahill around for six runs. Rafael Devers homered off Cahill in the eighth, as did Mitch Moreland.

Josh Taylor then sat the Angels down in order in the ninth. He struck out Upton and Pujols, and got Calhoun to line out to Betts in right field to end it.

The Sox have taken the first two games of a four-game set and are now 62-56 on the year.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.