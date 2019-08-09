The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani comes close to hitting Red Seat at Fenway in batting practice

Shohei Ohtani went where almost no one has gone before.

During batting practice at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon, Ohtani put on an epic show, crushing balls to all fields. Yet as impressive as the display proved – particularly a blast by the left-handed hitter just to the left of center field and into the camera well below the Bank of America scoreboard – the Angels two-way sensation delivered an even more momentous blast in a later round of batting practice.

Ohtani crushed a ball that soared deep into the right-field bleachers and crashed in the aisle between sections 41 and 42, about two-thirds of the way up the stairs, before bouncing all the way up to the top of the section and bouncing off the back wall. The ball appeared to land adjacent to Row 32 of the bleachers – just five rows shy of the famed Red Seat (section 42, row 37, seat 21) that marks the spot where Ted Williams is believed to have crushed a pitch on June 9, 1946, through the straw atop the head of the occupant of the seat, Joseph Boucher.