Game 120: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Heaney: Bogaerts 2-5, Moreland 0-5, Betts 1-4, Benintendi 1-3, Martinez 2-2, Bradley Jr. 1-2, Devers 1-2, Leon 1-2

Angels vs. Porcello: Trout 10-35, Pujols 10-32, Calhoun 9-25, Upton 2-14, Smith 0-2, Stassi 0-2

Stat of the Day: Porcello needs 8 2/3 innings to reach 2,000 innings pitched. Only 11 other active pitchers have 2,000 or more innings.

Notes: Mookie Betts now has four consecutive 20-home run seasons ... Porcello is 7-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 18 career starts against the Angels ... Eight of the nine Red Sox starters reached base in Friday night’s win ... Rafael Devers took the outright lead in RBIs in the American League (90) on Friday. Mike Trout is second (87) ... J.D. Martinez has an eight-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .517 (15 for 29) with four home runs and three doubles.

