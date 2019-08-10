A long season for Rick Porcello got a bit longer against Angels

It’s a view Porcello has had for five years now and far more often than not the accompanying soundtrack has been applause from fans pleased with how he pitched.

Rick Porcello passed him without saying a word and looked up at the summer sky above the first base grandstand as he approached the dugout.

Mike Trout’s first Fenway Park home run had just landed somewhere far across Lansdowne Street in the sixth inning on Saturday when Alex Cora started slowly walking to the mound.

But that has all changed this season. Porcello allowed five more runs on Saturday in a 12-4 loss against the Los Angeles Angels. It bumped his earned run average to an unimaginable 5.67.

It’s the highest among the 64 pitchers in the majors with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.

If the Red Sox had a better option for their rotation, they’d have gone to it by now. But they don’t, especially with David Price now on the injured list.

“Last year it was a dream season. This year you’re getting punched in the face every fifth day,” Porcello said. “You make adjustments and you keep grinding. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you. You go out there and keep fighting.”

Porcello’s problems aren’t complicated; it’s all about location.

He took the mound in the sixth inning having retired 14 in a row following a three-run homer by Justin Upton in the first inning.

Porcello’s second pitch of the inning was a hanging changeup that Kole Calhoun lined into right field for a single.

The next pitch was a 90-m.p.h. sinker to Trout that stayed up and over the plate. A manageable 3-1 deficit was suddenly 5-1.

Trout said later that he had been robbed of some home runs at Fenway over the years because of the Green Monster getting in the way. Not this time.

“He’s got 39 home runs for a reason. Jumping on first-pitch fastballs right down the middle. That was the end of the day,” Porcello said.

Porcello has seven or eight starts left. That’s not enough to fix all that has gone wrong, which he understands. But those games are still a chance to prove he’s better than the ugly statistics he compiled so far.

“I’ve had that mind-set for a while, honestly,” Porcello said. “You do the best you can mentally to set the slate clean so you go out there and you’re not carrying around the mess that you’ve created the first couple months of the year.

“This has lasted a lot longer than I’d like. But the fight, the inner confidence that I have, isn’t going to go away.”

The worst part of this season is how it will stain what has been an admirable tenure with the Red Sox.

It seemed rash when the Sox signed Porcello to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension one day into the 2015 season. He hadn’t even made his first start for the team yet.

But Porcello finished that first season strong after some initial struggles, won the Cy Young Award in 2016, then settled in as a reliable No. 3 starter for another division winner in ’17 and then a World Series championship team in ’18.

With time still left in this season, Porcello has given the Sox an average of 30 starts and 184⅔ innings over his five years and the team has won 60 percent of the games he has started.

Porcello was easily worth that contract, which will expire when the season ends.

The Sox elected not to make him an offer in spring training, making Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts their priorities. Porcello and his agent, Jim Murray, were eager to talk but Dave Dombrowski took a pass.

Porcello, 30, has consistently said he stopped thinking about his contract situation once the season started and focused on pitching. But it’s hard to believe the uncertainty about his future hasn’t had some effect on his performance.

Cora acknowledged it’s been tough to watch.

“It’s very hard. We have daily conversations. I know how hard he works,” the manager said. “We’ll keep working, we’ll keep going.”

It’s possible the Sox could strike a short-term deal of some sort with Porcello given his reliability and status as a clubhouse leader. But it’s far more likely the Sox move on and seek a younger [and less expensive] starter via trade. Their pitching staff in general needs a new look, that’s obvious.

Maybe that’s best for Porcello, too. There are only so many times you can get punched in the face. He’s more than reached his limit.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.