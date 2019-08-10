Pitching takes a holiday as Angels rout Porcello, Red Sox

Porcello’s outing took an abrupt and ugly turn in the sixth inning. He had gotten over first-inning struggles to retire 14 Angels in a row after allowing a three-run homer down the right-field line to Justin Upton.

The Los Angeles Angels led just four batters in against Rick Porcello, Mike Trout finally hit his first career Fenway Park home run, and a ghastly seventh inning all added up to a 12-4 loss for the Red Sox on Saturday, ending their brief two-game winning streak.

A 12-run victory gave way to a 12-run onslaught in less than 24 hours, an all-too-typical shift in a season where the Red Sox haven’t been able to maintain anything close to the momemtum they’d need to defend their title.

Kole Calhoun, who began the game with a single, lined a single to right to open the sixth. Next came Trout, who had homered at least four times in every American League ballpark expect Fenway, where he was 0 for 89 at-bats and 103 plate appearances.

That changed on the first pitch of his third at-bat of the day. Porcello tried to run a 90-m.p.h. two-seamer past the two-time MVP, and it ended up parked beyond the Green Monster for a 5-1 Angels lead.

It was the end of Porcello’s day, which went from solid to horrid on that one pitch. He finished with three strikeouts and zero walks, allowing five hits and five earned runs.

The Red Sox scored their first run of the game in the third inning on a single, two hit batsmen, and an Upton fielding error in left. Despite loading the bases with one out, they were held to making it 3-1 on a Sam Travis sacrifice fly.

They similarly responded after Porcello’s removal, Betts lining a two-out double to make it 5-2 in the sixth. But Xander Bogaerts grounded out with Jackie Bradley Jr. on third , and Sox pitching blew up in the seventh.

Seven Los Angeles runs against Darwinzon Hernandez and Hector Velazquez put things out of reach at 12-2. The first six batters of the seventh reached base: Luis Rengifo singled off Hernandez, who then hit Kevan Smith, gave up an RBI single to Wilfredo Tovar, and walked Calhoun to end his day. Velazquez hit Trout with the bases loaded, gave up a two-run single to Shohei Ohtani, a sacrifice fly to Upton, a walk to Matt Thaiss, then a single to David Fletcher that scored two more runs when it got by Travis in left field.

The Sox got two back in the bottom half of that frame on a Travis solo homer, a Christian Vazquez double, and a Michael Chavis groundout, but wasted Brock Holt’s two-out triple.

