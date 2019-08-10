Steve Pearce’s return still a ways off

There was a Steve Pearce sighting in the clubhouse Saturday afternoon before the Red Sox’ third game of a four-game set against the Angels. Pearce took batting practice on the field with the club, but this doesn’t mean a return from the injured list is in the near future for the Red Sox’ 2018 World Series MVP.

Steve Pearce on his rehab: “For this game you need to be able to run and you need to be able to burst and that’s what I’m having trouble with right now.”

Pearce’s original IL stint was due to a lower back strain. But Pearce said he partially tore his posterior cruciate ligament in his knee when he went on rehab assignment in July.

“For this game you need to be able to run and you need to be able to burst and that’s what I’m having trouble with right now,” Pearce said.

Advertisement

Pearce and the club are hopeful he can return this season, but manager Alex Cora admitted there might be some roadblocks.

“We just have to pass that hurdle,” Cora said prior to the game. “I know the minor leagues are running out of days. To find at-bats are going to be hard as far as rehab assignments and all of that. September hopefully he can come back. Obviously there are concerns if he doesn’t run, but he’s playing defense and he can move around and swing the bat.”

Said Pearce, “I’ve just been exercising and trying to stay in shape. And really just trying to build the muscles up around it. It’s very tough. My boys are out here grinding every day and you want to be with them. That’s what’s motivating me to get back.”

Pearce was just in Boston for the day. He’ll head back down to Fort Myers to continue his rehab.

Cashner and the long ball

Andrew Cashner has found his way around Boston since being traded from the Orioles last month. But on the pitcher’s mound? Not quite.

Advertisement

Cashner has a 7.53 ERA in five starts for the Red Sox. He’s allowed seven homers, five of which have come at Fenway. Location, Cora said, has been his main issue.

“He’s been paying the price,” Cora said. “He hasn’t been as consistent as he was in that month and a half stretch [with Baltimore] against some real good competition.”

Cashner said he’s still learning how to pitch in Fenway Park.

“The other day [against Kansas City] I thought I had some of the best stuff I’ve had all season,” Cashner said. “I made three mistakes and they all got hit for homers. Maybe those mistakes weren’t getting hit for homers [in other ballparks]. But it’s no excuse, I have to be better. It’s definitely an adjustment. I think you definitely have to change the way you pitch here at Fenway, for sure.”

The Green Monster, Cashner said, is something that’s played in his mind. Going into his start Sunday against the Angels, Cashner wants to change his thought process by not trying to be too fine with his pitches.

“You have to continue to stick to your game plan,” he said.

Price feeling better

David Price spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since hitting the injured list Thursday with a cyst on his throwing wrist. Price said yesterday he was in a bit of pain after receiving the cortisone shot in that area, but was feeling better Saturday. He said he started feeling pain in his wrist from the cyst three or four starts ago.

Advertisement

“It kind of just started affecting the range of motion in my wrist,” Price said. “My hand strength and being able to get out front and execute pitches. It was very tight. [I was] not able to take my wrist backwards. That makes it tough.”

Price thinks the shot will get rid of the cyst on the outside part of his wrist, as it was injected directly into the area. But if it doesn’t, it’s something Price will have cut out, which wouldn’t be a long process, he said. Price noted the cyst and the carpal tunnel issue he dealt with last season aren’t interrelated. The team and Price haven’t placed a timetable on a return, but once it is settled, Cora doesn’t expect it to be too long.

“With David it might take a while now, but once he’s good it’s a sprint,” Cora said. “He’s shown before, it doesn’t take that much for him to get back. Hopefully he can start playing catch in the next few days.”

Mixing, matching

When Cora went to the mound in Friday night’s game in just the third inning with two outs to get Brian Johnson, he said it was solely due to matchups. The Sox were down, 3-0, but Cora believed his club would score runs. The meat of the Angels’ order was up, so Cora quickly went to reliever Marcus Walden.

Walden went 2⅓ innings, followed by Nathan Eovaldi’s two innings, followed by Hector Velazquez and Josh Taylor for the eighth in ninth. Cora denies that lifting Johnson was the latest example of the team getting creative so it can overcome struggling starters — or in the case of Johnson, a below-average starter. Cora mentioned earlier in the week that he might piggyback starters with shorter stints, so they can avoid seeing their opponents multiple times through the order. He hinted at it again Saturday.

Advertisement

“We’re going to sit down probably in the upcoming days in Cleveland and map it out,” Cora said. “We can be creative. The cool thing is that our guys understand that and can fit different roles. We know where we’re at and we have to gain ground.”

On the board

Mike Trout had never hit a home run at Fenway Park in his nine-year career before going deep against Rick Porcello in the sixth inning. He has at least four in every other American League ballpark. Rafael Devers had an off-day Saturday. Mookie Betts will take a breather Sunday . . . Shohei Ohtani, who will not pitch in games for the Angels this season as he recovers from Tommy John elbow surgery, threw 40 pitches in the bullpen before the game and reached 82 miles per hour. Ohtani was 4-2 with a 3.31 earned run average ERA in 10 starts last season and hit 101.9 m.p.h with his fastball . . . The Angels activated lefthander Andrew Heaney off the disabled list to make the start and optioned righthander Jaime Barria to Triple A Salt Lake City. Barria started on Friday night and allowed five earned runs over five innings . . . As they have since his death on July 1, the Angels had a locker in the visiting clubhouse for Tyler Skaggs with his jersey and cap.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Peter Abraham of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.