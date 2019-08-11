Angels’ extra effort enough to beat Red Sox in 10

A year ago, it seemed fair to wonder whether the Red Sox had recruited supernatural forces to their cause. So many of the players who arrived at Fenway Park — whether midseason acquisitions like Nate Eovaldi and Steve Pearce, or players summoned from obscurity like Ryan Brasier, or even starring mainstays like Mookie Betts — were transformed into the best versions of themselves once they crossed the threshold to the Red Sox clubhouse.

“It’s not that we have secrets or we have magic dust that is going to fix everything,” said Cora.

As he contemplated how a day off at the end of a stretch of 34 games in 34 days might help his team, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted the limits of what might be accomplished with a long-anticipated day of rest.

That has not been the case in 2019 — a fact that has rendered any remaining hopes for the Red Sox season if not extinct, then critically endangered. The team suffered a 5-4 loss in 10 innings, a game decided when Anthony Bemboom pulled a two-out, RBI single to right against Sox reliever Ryan Weber – the seventh Red Sox pitcher of the game.

Yet while the much-maligned bullpen ultimately was charged with defeat, the loss was set in motion chiefly by the latest disastrous start from Andrew Cashner, a pitcher who’d been amidst one of the best seasons of his career (9-3, 3.83) with the Orioles prior to a mid-July move by the Red Sox to acquire him.

The righthander lasted just 1⅔ innings, facing 13 batters and allowing nine to reach base — three by hits, five by walks, and one by getting plunked by a curveball. He became the 16th Red Sox starting pitcher in the last 100 years to walk at least five batters while failing to complete two innings, and the first since Daniel Bard on June 3, 2012.

Cashner threw just 47 percent of his pitches (24 of 51) for strikes — the lowest strike-throwing percentage in any start of his career. That alarming outing added to what has been a dreadful transition to Boston by the veteran, who has now forged an 8.01 ERA in 29⅓ innings with 17 walks and seven homers allowed over six starts.

Mostly, the Angels took advantage of Cashner on Sunday by laying off his offerings – but a pair of Shohei Ohtani singles, one in the first to load the bases in front of a run-scoring double play, and a bases-loaded, two-run single to center in the second inning – played a significant part in the Angels taking a 3-0 advantage.

But with the bases loaded and two outs in the second, lefthander Josh Taylor entered the game and stabilized it with a standout performance, retiring all seven batters he faced — five by strikeout. That bought time for the Red Sox to tie the contest, first by capitalizing on the wildness of Angels starter Patrick Sandoval – whose sequence of eight straight balls against Nos. 8 and 9 hitters Michael Chavis and Jackie Bradley Jr. produced back-to-back walks, the second forcing in a run in the second inning.

With one out in the fourth inning, the Red Sox reset the game when Sam Travis delivered a single through the right side and Christian Vazquez jumped on a 1-0 fastball from Sandoval and crushed it over the Green Monster for a two-run homer, his 18th of the year.

One inning later, the Red Sox again took advantage of another bout of wildness from the Halos to push across the go-ahead run. With two outs and Rafael Devers (infield single) on first, J.D. Martinez squibbed an infield single that danced inside the third base line to put runners on first and second. Andrew Benintendi’s walk loaded the bases and concluded Sandoval’s afternoon.

Asked to quell the bases-loaded menace, reliever Ty Buttrey — facing pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland — unleashed a 98 m.p.h. fastball that Angels catcher Max Stassi failed to corral. The passed ball allowed Devers to score the go-ahead run.

Yet after scoreless frames from Marcus Walden (fifth inning), Nate Eovaldi (sixth), and Matt Barnes (seventh), Barnes could not sustain the effort over a second inning of work. The righthander’s 97 m.p.h. fastball down the middle to Kole Calhoun got blasted into the visitor’s bullpen for a game-tying homer. The four-bagger was the 26th of the year for Calhoun. The homer marked the 22nd blown save of the year (tied for most in the AL with the Yankees and A’s) for the Red Sox bullpen and the seventh for Barnes (most in the AL).

Still, the Sox had late opportunities to make the blown save a blip — most notably in the eighth inning, when Moreland worked a leadoff walk and was promptly replaced at first base by pinch-runner Mookie Betts. Christian Vazquez popped out on a sacrifice bunt attempt, and Betts was caught stealing when pinch-hitter Brock Holt swung through a 3-1 fastball over the plate. Holt then walked but was stranded when Bradley flied out to end the inning. Holt was one of nine runners stranded by the Sox, who did not advance a runner past first base after the fifth inning.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.