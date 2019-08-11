Chris Owings brings productivity and depth to Red Sox lineup at the right time

Instead, Owings’s Pawtucket teammates greeted him with high-fives. The Red Sox called up the 27-year-old from Gilbert, S.C.

“I had actually thought somebody had gotten thrown out of the game, so they wanted me to change positions,” Owings said.

Chris Owings was running to left field during a Saturday game in Toledo when teammates and coaches yelled at him from the dugout.

A bat boy drove Owings, who turns 28 on Monday, to Detroit where he slept for about three hours before he hopped on a 5:45 a.m. flight to Boston on Sunday.

Owings, who has played in the majors for the Diamondbacks and Royals, will make his debut with the Sox on Sunday against the Angels. The Sox inserted him into the leadoff spot as they gave outfielder Mookie Betts the day off. Owings will also play second base.

Advertisement

“We can use him in different [ways],” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He can play the outfield, he can play the infield. Right-handed hitter. He can run a little bit. So we have options. I think offensively since the All-Star break, the bottom part of the lineup has been inconsistent. So mix and match, he’s going to help us out to do that.”

More than anything else, Owings will bring a bat that has proven to be productive recently. He experienced a stretch of six games in late July in which he hit a home run in every game for Pawtucket.

In 44 games with Pawtucket, Owings has a .325 batting average and hit 11 home runs.

“I just think it’s more so not trying to do too much rather than trying to hit the ball out of the ball park,” Owings said.

It’s a stark contrast from the way in which he started 2019. The Royals designated him for assignment on May 31 after he finished with a .077 batting average over 12 games that month.

Advertisement

In the game before the Royals moved on from him, he struck out four times in four plate appearances.

“That was a rough first two months,” Owings said. “Basically, once I got that phone call and got let go from KC, it was just ... I really took some time to figure out what I needed to do differently. The past two years have been a little tough, so I kind of went back to the drawing board and I think the results have paid off in the way i have been swinging the bat recently. Just kind of maybe understanding my swing a little bit better and being in a consistent groove as well.”

The Red Sox signed him to a minor league contract on June 17, and hope he can bring that to the lineup as they fight for a wild card spot.

For now, Owings just hopes to get through Sunday.

“Woke up at 3:50 to get on the plane,” Owings said. “It will be nice to get some sleep tonight in Cleveland for sure.”

Nick Kelly can be reached at nick.kelly@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_NickKelly.