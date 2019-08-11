Game 121: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Sandoval: No history

Angels vs. Cashner: Upton 2-15, Pujols 3-12, Calhoun 0-9, Trout 1-8, Goodwin 0-5, Bour 2-3, Fletcher 1-2

Stat of the Day: With his two-run home run Saturday, Mike Trout has now homered in every American League ballpark.

Notes: Sandoval, 22, is making his first major league start. He pitched five innings of relief against the Reds on Aug. 5. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked two, and struck out eight ... The Red Sox were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position on Saturday after going 6 for 17 in the first two games of the series ... Cashner is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA in nine day starts this season ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Indians in Cleveland on Monday.

"Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon" by Queen

