Game 122: Indians vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Plesac: Betts 0-3, Devers 1-3, Bogaerts 0-2, Bradley Jr. 0-1, Chavis 0-2, Holt 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Vazquez 1-2.

Indians vs. Rodriguez: Lindor 1-7, Ramirez 1-7, Perez 1-5, Santana 1-5, Puig 1-3.

This is the first of a three-game series at Cleveland. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is tied with Xander Bogaerts for the American League lead with 39 doubles, second-most in MLB...His 66 XBH trail only Mike Trout (67) for the AL lead.

Notes: Rodriguez is facing the Indians for the first time this season. He allowed two runs over five innings in his last start on Aug. 7 against the Royals. ... Christian Vazquez has set career highs this season in HR (18), RBI (52), hits (100), BB (22), and games played (101). ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .386 (32-for-83) in 20 games beginning 7/22 (14 R, 15 XBH, 18 RBI) ... Plesac made his Major League debut at Fenway Park on May 28. He allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings

Song of the Day: “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot.

