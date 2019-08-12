Indians strike in ninth to knock off Red Sox

But in the bottom half of that frame, Carlos Santana led off by crushing a walkoff homer to left-center field off Marcus Walden. Just like that, the Red Sox lost once more, 6-5.

Xander Bogaerts had tied the game, 5-5, on a two-out RBI double to right field off Indians closer Brad Hand in the ninth.

Two swings here or there has been part of the tale to this season. It played out again throughout this one.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez issued a two-out walk to Santana in the first and the next hitter, Franmil Reyes, made Rodriguez and the Sox pay with a two-run homer.

The Sox got one back in the second inning. J.D. Martinez singled off Indians starter Zach Plesac and Andrew Benintendi then doubled off the left-field wall, allowing Martinez to score all the way from first.

Yet after retiring Cleveland’s Oscar Mercado on a groundout in the third, Rodriguez surrendered back-to-back singles, which set the stage for a three-run homer by Jose Ramirez. On a 2-2 count, Rodriguez tried to fool Ramirez on a curveball, but Ramirez parked it in the left-field stands, extending Cleveland’s lead, 5-1. Rodriguez had three walks through the first three innings.

The Sox didn’t go away, though. Martinez homered in the fourth. Later on, Mitch Moreland beat the shift with a single to left-center field. A wild pitch put Moreland at second, and Brock Holt double scored Moreland from second.

Rodriguez recovered from his early struggles, working three straight scoreless innings against the Indians. The sixth inning was a big one for Rodriguez. Jackie Bradley Jr. slipped in center on a routine fly ball, which put the leadoff man of the inning, Tyler Naquin, at first. But Rodriguez got Francisco Lindor to line out and struck out Mercado. Carlos Santana’s single up the middle put runners on first and second and bringing Reyes — who had homered earlier — to the plate. After a brief mound visit by Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie, Rodriguez struck out Reyes to end the frame and his night.

In the seventh Bradley belted his 13th homer of the season off Tyler Clippard to make it a 5-4 game.

Darwinzon Hernandez took over for Rodriguez in the seventh and immediately allowed a Ramirez double. Roberto Perez’s sacrifice bunt advanced Ramirez to third. But Hernandez struck out Jason Kipnis on a 97 m.p.h. heater and a groundout by Greg Allen to third baseman Rafael Devers ended the inning. It was good bounce-back showing for Hernandez, who allowed four runs in Saturday’s loss to the Angels.

