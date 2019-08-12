Red Sox have opportunity to get creative — they should take it

The Sox also decided to give Rick Porcello another shot and start him against the Orioles on Friday at Fenway Park.

It would have made more sense to release Cashner, who was non-competitive against the Angels on Sunday. But the Sox have such little pitching depth that they elected to keep him around.

CLEVELAND — The Red Sox made the obvious move on Monday by demoting Andrew Cashner to the bullpen after his third dreadful start in a row.

That’s all fine. But when are the real moves coming?

Manager Alex Cora said last week that the upcoming days off offered the Sox a chance to “be creative” with their rotation as they cling to the false hope of staying in the American League wild-card race.

Once the Sox finish their series against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, they have 14 games over 19 days and one of those games will be the continuation of a suspended game and could last only an inning or two.

All those days off give the Sox a chance to create the best matchups for their starters and take advantage of the schedule to at least make September somewhat interesting.

“We do believe we can do it. We do believe that we can have a run. But we have to do it in a different way,” Cora said. “It just happens the schedule plays into our favor now.”

Dropping Cashner out of the rotation was a necessity, not a burst of innovation. He has an 8.01 earned run average in six starts since being obtained from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Sox believe Cashner can help them in the bullpen, a questionable call given his propensity for walks and giving up home runs. But at least they’re minimizing his use.

True creativity would be using Marcus Walden as an opener against the Indians for four or five outs on Wednesday afternoon followed by three innings from Nathan Eovaldi as part of a plan to stretch him out to become a starter again in September.

It would be even more creative to keep Walden as an opener over the weekend with Brian Johnson following behind him in one of the games against the Orioles and give Eduardo Rodriguez an extra day off.

It’s probably also time to call up 23-year-old righthander Tanner Houck, who has pitched well in relief for Triple A Pawtucket. He’s a former first-round pick.

New ideas and new faces are needed, if not to save this season then to see who’s a keeper for 2020. The Sox can’t keep trying the same things that haven’t worked for going on five months.

Cora hasn’t given up on the playoffs, saying he spoke to several players on the team flight Sunday night and they agreed. He cited the resurgent Mets as an example of what’s possible.

“We haven’t had that run the whole season. We know what we have to do,” Cora said.

The difference, of course, is that the Mets rotation has a 4.00 ERA and the Sox starters have a 5.08.

For now, dropping Cashner and using the days off to their advantage should help.

If not, the next move could be staff changes. The St. Louis Cardinals, who are as disappointed in their offense as the Red Sox are in their pitching, fired assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska on Monday.

It’s hardly all Budaska’s fault the Cardinals are one of the worst hitting teams in the National League. But we’re entering scapegoat season and executives are looking for cover.

The Red Sox have a day off on Thursday and a poor series against the Indians could mean the Sox start assigning blame whether somebody deserves it or not.

Pitching coaches are often a convenient target when teams go bad. Juan Nieves was the pitching coach of the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox then lost his job in May of 2015.

Dana LeVangie, who earned so much praise last season, is fighting for his job now. It didn’t help that Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been reliable all season, allowed five runs in the first three innings against Cleveland on Monday. His slump is coming at the wrong time.

“We’ve got to take it day-by-day, man,” said Cora, who is running out of days to make this season matter again.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.