Red Sox release their 2020 schedule

A four-game set in Toronto to open the season March 26-29 will be followed by three games at Baltimore, bringing the Red Sox into April, when they will host the Chicago White Sox in the home opener April 2, a Thursday.

The schedule includes a visit to Wrigley Field to play the Chicago Cubs in June and a one-game stop in Williamsport, Pa., Aug. 23 to play the Orioles in the Little League Classic.

The Red Sox will open the 2020 regular season with a seven-game divisional road trip, as the team released the full schedule for next year on Monday.

The Red Sox will head west early in the season, with a seven-game trip to Seattle and Oakland beginning April 9. That trip is followed by a four-game weekend wraparound series at Fenway Park against Cleveland that includes the 11 a.m. Patriots’ Day start April 20.

Renewing their rivalry with the Yankees will have to wait until a three-game series in the Bronx May 8-10. The Yankees come to Boston for the first time June 12-14 and two other times, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

In interleague play, the Red Sox will match up with the NL Central, plus play four games against the Atlanta Braves. They will host Milwaukee (June 5-7), Atlanta (June 16-17), St. Louis (June 26-28), and Cincinnati (Aug. 18-19).

The Red Sox will make their first visit to Wrigley Field since 2012 on the weekend of June 19-21. Other road interleague series include Atlanta (May 12-13), Pittsburgh (July 3-5), and Cincinnati (Sept. 15-16).

The Sox’ longest homestand stretches 10 games between May 19-28, with series against Tampa Bay, Houston, and Kansas City. The longest road trip is also 10 games, from Aug. 20-30, with games at Baltimore, the White Sox, and Detroit.

