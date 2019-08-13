Game 123: Indians vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Clevinger: Martinez 6-9, Bogaerts 1-5, Devers 3-7, Benintendi 2-5, Betts 2-4, Bradley Jr. 0-5, Holt 0-3, Moreland 0-3, Vazquez 3-4.

Indians vs. Sale: Santana 13-48, Ramirez 8-21, Lindor 10-24, Kipnis 5-21, Perez 3-9, Puig 0-1, Plawecki 0-1.

Stat of the Day: J.D. Martinez is 16-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Notes: Chris Sale is coming off a start against the Angels in which he struck out 13 over eight innings. He makes his first start of the season against the Indians tonight. ... The Red Sox rank second in the league in hitting with a .274 batting average. ... Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .321, with 65 extra base hits and 88 RBIs. ... Mike Clevinger is also coming off a strong start, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine in seven innings against the Twins.

Song of the Day: “Mean Night in Cleveland” by Cactus.

