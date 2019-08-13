JBJ rescues Red Sox on big night for Rafael Devers, Chris Sale

Somehow it all worked out. Five relievers recorded the final 10 outs the Sox beat the Indians, 7-6, in 10 innings.

Five hours later, Eovaldi was jogging out of the bullpen with the game on the line. That’s how desperate the fading Sox were for a victory.

CLEVELAND — At 5 p.m. Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox decided to return Nathan Eovaldi to their rotation and that he would face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s home run to right field in the top of the 10th held up when unlikely closer Andrew Cashner recorded the final three outs for his first career save.

Cashner, who was demoted to the bullpen after a poor start Sunday, allowed a leadoff single by Carlos Santana but was able to keep the Indians from scoring as the Sox snapped a three-game losing streak.

He struck out Roberto Perez to end the game and pumped his fist.

Rafael Devers was 6 for 6 with four doubles and three RBIs, part of a 16-hit attack. Bradley’s home run, his 14th, came off Nick Wittgren.

In a season where the Red Sox have been seemingly making up a bullpen strategy as they go along, this game was particularly eventful.

Chris Sale handed off a 6-4 lead with two outs in the seventh.

Matt Barnes and Josh Smith each got one out before Eovaldi came in and got two more. Brandon Workman, who had not allowed a run in seven consecutive appearances, blew the save in the ninth when Francisco Lindor doubled in Greg Allen.

But Lindor tried to steal third and was thrown out by Sandy Leon for the second out, the initial safe call overturned on review. Workman then finished the inning.

Cashner, who had not pitched in relief since 2016, held on from there.

Sale took a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning and to that point had allowed three hits and struck out 10.

But he allowed four runs over a span of eight batters, two of them unearned because of an error by Devers.

Sale allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits. He walked two and struck out 12.

The lefthander made history in the third inning when he struck out Oscar Mercado swinging at a one of his signature sliders.

It was the 2,000th strikeout of Sale’s career in only 1,626 innings. Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez had the old record of 1,711⅓ innings.

Randy Johnson (1,733⅓ ), Max Scherzer (1,784), Clayton Kershaw (1,837⅔ ), and Nolan Ryan (1,865⅔ ) are next on what is a list of impressive pitchers.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger allowed 11 hits and walked two over 4⅔ innings but managed to give up only four runs.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a triple to center field and scored when Devers lined a double to left. But the next three hitters — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Andrew Benintendi — couldn’t get the ball out of the infield.

Marco Hernandez singled with one out in the second and took second when Clevinger walked Leon. Betts delivered a two-out single to left field to score Hernandez. But with the play in front of him, Leon was thrown out going to third to end the inning.

The Indians broke through against Sale in the fourth inning when Carlos Santana got a first-pitch fastball over plate and sent it over the wall in right-center for his third homer in three games and 27th of the season.

Clevinger left two runners stranded in the third and another in the fourth before the Sox added to their lead in the fifth.

With Devers on third and Martinez on first, Mitch Moreland lined a two-out single to right field. Hernandez followed with a single to left to score Martinez and the Sox had a 4-1 lead.

Bradley was hit by a pitch from Indians reliever Josh Smith leading off the sixth inning. Betts then threw a walk before Devers cracked a double high off the wall in left-center to drive in both teammates.

It was Devers’s 42nd double, the most in the American League. His 43rd came in the 10th.

With a 6-1 and Sale dealing, the Sox appeared to have the game under control. But with two outs in the sixth inning, Sale worked cautiously to Santana and issued his first walk in three starts. Franmil Reyes hit the next pitch, a fastball up and over the plate, out to right field for his second homer with the Indians since coming over from the Padres at the trade deadline.

Sale came back out for the seventh and walked Perez, the leadoff hitter, before striking out Jason Kipnis.

Allen followed with a ball down the third-base line that could have been a double play. But Devers misplayed a short hop off the edge of the grass for his 18th error and the ball rolled down the line. Perez went to third and Allen to second.

Tyler Naquin popped up to first base for the second out. But Lindor punched a double to left field off a changeup and two runs scored.

Facing Matt Barnes, Mercado reached on an infield single to extend the inning and give Santana a chance. But Barnes struck him out swinging at a curveball.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.