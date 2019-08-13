Red Sox holding out hope Andrew Cashner deal will pay off

“He definitely gives us an improvement in that fifth spot, which we’ve scuffled for such a long time this year,” said Dombrowski during a July 13 press conference. “He’s a guy that has taken the ball and given six, seven innings on a consistent basis. We’re embarking on a really important part of our schedule. We wouldn’t have made a deal we didn’t feel comfortable making.”

When Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the move to acquire Andrew Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles in July, he thought it was a shrewd move for a starter. Cashner had gone through a five-game stretch for Baltimore just before being traded where he allowed just five earned runs in 32 innings. He went 3-1 and posted a 1.41 ERA in that span. Dombrowski acted quickly, nearly two weeks prior to the trade deadline because he thought the Sox had their guy.

None of the aforementioned came to fruition for the Sox, and manager Alex Cora said Monday that Cashner would be relegated to the bullpen.

“He understands,” manager Alex Cora said. “He understands where we’re at.”

Cashner has had little impact on the rotation, going 1-4 in six starts while posting an 8.01 ERA. In his most recent outing against the Los Angeles Angels he lasted just 1⅔ innings. Since he made his first start July 16, the Sox have gone 11-16.

“We acquired him because we thought he would help us,” Dombrowski said Tuesday afternoon, obviously singing a different tune than the one after the team had acquired him in July. “You were looking for five, six innings out of him on a consistent basis. He hasn’t done it. We were hopeful that he would. You have to try to do what you can to get back on track.”

Cashner admitted he hasn’t been a difference-maker for the Sox.

“I feel like if I pitched better this situation doesn’t happen,” said Cashner. “You just have to keep grinding. It’s a long season. One bad month doesn’t dictate who you are and doesn’t dictate your season.”

Cashner said he felt like he’s forced the ball a bit much since he’s been with the Sox and cutting his four-seamer. The velocity is still there but the location hasn’t been. Cashner’s walked 17 batters to go along with three hit batsmen in his 30⅓ innings with the Sox. Dombrowski said the team didn’t have any thoughts of releasing Cashner instead of sending him to the bullpen, where his role is still undefined.

“It’s not that easy to find [guys],” Dombrowski said. “He hasn’t pitched well over the last month, but before that he pitched extremely well. He still throws 95, 96 and still has a good changeup. He’s made some bad pitches. He hasn’t pitched well. But, no, we didn’t give any thoughts of releasing him. Nobody even contemplated that.”

What the Sox are contemplating is a makeshift rotation. The absence of David Price — who threw again at Fenway on Tuesday — and their rotation struggles has put the Sox in uncharted territory. The club will use Nathan Eovaldi as the opener Wednesday. Cora said he’ll throw around 55 pitches, which might be the team’s way of stretching him out to be a full-time starter again. The Sox have had to adjust on the fly, though Dombrowski sees it differently.

“Unfortunately, the Cashner thing has not worked out,” Dombrowski reiterated. “But we’re also in a different spot. We’re going to hit a lot of off days.”

Dombrowksi said the team always saw this as the time it could regroup and do things differently since the days off — four the rest of this month — would give pitchers more rest.

This team came into the season depending on its expensive rotation, and then added Cashner to fill a hole in the fifth spot. As September nears, this is the Sox’ last chance — maybe out of desperation this time — to get it right.

“We’ve been scuffling with our starting pitching for an extended period,” Dombrowski said. “To me, if we’re going to get on a roll, we’re going to need our starting pitching to pitch well.”