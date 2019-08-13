fb-pixel

Sale hits 2,000 strikeout mark vs. Indians

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,August 13, 2019, 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 13: Starting pitcher Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after throwing his 1000th career strike out to end the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale made history in the third inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians when he struck out Oscar Mercado swinging at a one of his signature sliders.

It was the 2,000th strikeout of Sale’s career and no major league pitcher has reached that mark faster.

It took Sale 1,626 innings to get to 2,000. That broke the record held by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who needed 1,711 1/3 innings.

Randy Johnson (1,733 1/3), Max Scherzer (1,784), Clayton Kershaw (1,837 2/3) and Nolan Ryan (1,865 2/3) are next on what is a list of impressive pitchers.

Sale struck out five of the first 11 batters he faced on Tuesday. Mercado, a 24-year-old rookie who had never faced Sale before, punched out twice.

