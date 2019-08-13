Sale hits 2,000 strikeout mark vs. Indians

CLEVELAND — Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale made history in the third inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians when he struck out Oscar Mercado swinging at a one of his signature sliders.

It was the 2,000th strikeout of Sale’s career and no major league pitcher has reached that mark faster.

It took Sale 1,626 innings to get to 2,000. That broke the record held by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who needed 1,711 1/3 innings.