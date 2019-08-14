With Red Sox desperate, how long can bullpen survive being used like this?

“I told them I could get an out. I got an out,” Walden said.

Cashner, Eovaldi, Marcus Walden and Brandon Workman all pitched for the third time in four days.

CLEVELAND — Andrew Cashner pitched in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. Nate Eovaldi, who was told a day earlier he was going back to the rotation, got six more outs in relief.

Rick Porcello didn’t pitch but was in the bullpen with his spikes on just in case. Desperation everywhere you turned.

“It felt kind of like a playoff game, everybody be ready,” Porcello said. “No roles. Just go out and pitch.”

Advertisement

This is how the Red Sox have to play now, treating every lead like it’s precious. Whatever shot they have at returning to the postseason depends on it.

They made it work again on Wednesday afternoon, the bullpen collecting 19 outs in a 5-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians.

After a walkoff loss on Monday, the Sox beat a very good Indians team twice to take the series. It took manager Alex Cora making 11 pitching changes over 13 innings at one point.

“I don’t know, man. It doesn’t look fun to manage this game. But it’s fun. You find a way,” Cora said. “I’ve been saying all along, we’re in this position because we haven’t played well. We’ll see what we’ve got the next month and a half.”

It’s good to see the Sox playing with a team-wide sense of purpose despite the long odds of making the playoffs. Even after picking up a game on Tampa Bay, they are 7½ games out of a wild-card spot with only 38 left to play.

But you can’t but wonder why it took so long for this to happen. Had the Sox played with half this passion in April and May, they wouldn’t be so desperate in August.

Advertisement

Two victories, satisfying as they were, doesn’t change the idea that this team will ultimately be remembered for wasting its vast talent and payroll.

But for now, it’s what they have.

“Don’t count us out,” Matt Barnes said. “Cashner gives us another guy down there and he’s looked good the last two days. We have the talent. We’ve had our struggles this year, definitely. But we’re still doing our best and these last two games give us some confidence.”

The bullpen allowed one run on six hits over 9⅔ innings in those two games. Cashner, a bust as a starter, has retired six of the seven batters he faced and thrown 20 of 31 pitches for strikes.

Eovaldi has faced nine batters in relief and retired eight of them since supposedly being moved back to the rotation.

“If this is the way we have to do it, we’ll do it this way,” Cora said.

But there’s still a lot of ground to cover. The Sox have 38 games remaining plus the continuation of their suspended game from Aug. 7 against Kansas City.

“No game is a must-win unless you can get eliminated, but this as close as it gets,” Barnes said. “You have to play to win today and we did that in the postseason and it worked. A lot of people are counting us out and that’s a mistake. This team can still get hot.”

Desperation worked well for two days against the Indians but the bullpen can’t survive being used like that. The upcoming days will help, as will roster expansion in September. The Sox also could reset their roster and add an extra reliever.

Advertisement

But using the best relievers three out of four games will more likely lead to disaster than the playoffs. The rotation has to improve, too.

Porcello starts Friday night against Baltimore with “most likely” Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday, according to Cora. Sunday is up the air. It could be Eovaldi or Chris Sale.

Then comes an off day Monday and they’ll start over again.

How long can the Sox treat every day like the season is on the line?

“We’re about to find out, honestly,” Cora said. “We put ourselves in a bad position. But we understand that we’ve got a shot to make [up] some ground.

“The season is not over. We’ve got a month and a half and we haven’t been hot. We’ll figure it out.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.