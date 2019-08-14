Game 124: Indians vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bieber: Martinez 1-7, Benintendi 4-6, Betts 1-6, Bogaerts 2-6, Devers 1-5, Leon 0-5, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Holt 3-4, Moreland 0-2, Travis 2-3, Vazquez 2-2.

Indians vs. Johnson: Lindor 1-4, Ramirez 1-2, Greg Allen 0-3.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers has joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox ever with 70+ extra base hits in a season at the age of 22 or younger.

Notes: In his last start, Brian Johnson gave up two hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Angels and threw just 50 pitches . . . J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .561 . . . Devers is 15-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Shane Bieber has thrown two complete games in his last four starts, striking out 37 while also holding opponents to a .193 batting average.

