Rafael Devers racks up hits and accolades

Hold on, there’s more: Devers tied the franchise record for hits in a game, joining Nomar Garciaparra (June 21, 2003, at the Phillies), Jerry Remy (Sept. 3, 1981, vs. the Mariners), Pete Runnels (Aug. 30, 1960, vs. the Tigers), and Jimmy Piersall (June 10, 1953, at the St. Louis Browns). Devers also became the first player with six-plus hits in a game at the age of 22 or younger since 21-year-old Joe Morgan of the Astros went 6 for 6 against the Milwaukee Braves on July 8, 1965.

CLEVELAND — Rafael Devers added to his stellar season Tuesday night by going 6 for 6 in the Red Sox’ 7-6 win over the Indians, becoming the only player since 1900 to have six-plus hits — including four-plus doubles — in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

There’s still more: Devers joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox with 70-plus extra-base hits in a season at age of 22 or younger. Williams tallied 86 extra-base hits in 1939 at age 20, and 80 in 1940 at age 21.

“I had no idea. I just try to go out and have a good at-bat,” Devers said Tuesday night through interpreter Bryan Almonte. “That’s all I was really thinking about. Every turn, just get on base and trying to do that for the team. I felt good. I’m always confident every single game. Obviously there are some days where I’m a little more confident and I have a bad game, so just try to go out there and do my job.”

“It’s fun to watch,” manager Alex Cora said following Wednesday afternoon’s 5-1 win. “I don’t think people are really paying attention to what he’s doing at 22 years old.”

On Wednesday, Devers singled up the middle in his first at-bat and homered in his second, giving him 71 extra-base hits on the season. Devers finally made an out in his third plate appearances on a tapper back to the mound. The crowd at Progressive Field cheered sarcastically.

According to Elias, it had been 81 years since a Red Sox player had hits in eight straight plate appearances (Pinky Higgins, June 21, 1938, at the Tigers).

“I haven’t seen anything like it,” Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers said after Wednesday’s game. “It’s been impressive, he’s using the whole field. I think the one that was most impressive today was when he hit the 3-2 changeup for an opposite-field home run. It’s hard to play defense against him because he’s spraying the ball all around and hitting it really hard. It’s nice to see him stay on the ball. When he makes contact, it’s so consistently hard.”

Wasting no time

It took Chris Sale just 1,626 innings to reach 2,000 career strikeouts on Tuesday, the fewest innings ever needed to reach that mark. The previous record was held by Pedro Martinez (1,711⅓ ).

“It’s cool. It’s special,” Sale said. “I’m not a real big fan of stats and numbers and stuff like that, but I appreciate it. I think it’s cool. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to get me here. Obviously, I appreciate all of them.”

Eovaldi again

Nathan Eovaldi was originally scheduled to get the start on Wednesday, but that changed once Cora used him in relief during Tuesday’s 10-inning win.

Brian Johnson instead got the start Wednesday, but Cora had a quick hook, pulling Johnson with two outs in the third inning. It was the second straight start in which Johnson lasted just 2⅔ innings. The other came Aug. 9 against the Angels.

Cora wanted to see how Wednesday played out before saying what he would do with his rotation going forward. Staying away from Eovaldi Wednesday might have meant he would start Sunday against the Orioles, but Cora went to him again, as the righthander worked two scoreless innings and got the win.

Afterward, though, Cora didn’t rule out starting Eovaldi on Sunday.

Holt grieving

The Red Sox had only 24 men on their roster for the final two games of the series. Brock Holt was allowed to return to Texas for the funeral of an assistant coach he was close to in junior college.

Derwood “Pops” Penney, who was 78, died on Saturday. Penney spent 16 years as an assistant at Navarro College and coached Holt from 2007-08.

“He was the greatest man I’ve ever met,” Holt wrote on his Instagram page. “A coach, a friend, a mentor, a husband, a father, my hero. He was the best at all of them. I love you, Pops.”

Under the terms of Major League Baseball’s bereavement list, a player can miss 3-7 games for the death or serious illness in his [or his spouse’s] immediate family and be replaced on the roster.

Holt did not qualify in this instance, but the Sox made it work. He is expected to rejoin the team on Friday.

Going camping

The Sox are off on Thursday, but Mookie Betts will still be at a baseball field. Betts will hold his third annual youth camp, the Mookie Betts Youth Baseball Experience, at Lincoln-Sudbury High School.

“I started it a couple years ago,” Betts said. “My agents asked if I wanted to put on a camp and I said I’d try it once and see what it was like. We go over things for kids to learn but also have fun doing it.”

Betts can remember his camp days as a kid growing up in Nashville. He often attended baseball camps at the University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, and Auburn University that positively impacted.

Betts looks forward to some of the same in his own camp.

“That’s definitely the most fun,” Betts said. “You get to interact with kids. The most fun part is hearing what comes out of their mouths. They all talk crap and have fun with it. You get to see that kids are kids, but you also get to see they are smart in ways that you don’t know.”

Alongside Eck

Indians starter Shane Bieber recorded his 200th strikeout of the season. The 24-year-old became the youngest Indian to record 200 strikeouts in a season since Dennis Eckersley in 1976 at age 21.